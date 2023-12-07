Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported a…

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The City Of Industry, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $275.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $267 million to $283 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CURV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CURV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.