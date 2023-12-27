Top 15 Best Places to Study Abroad for U.S. Students

Where U.S. students study abroad Especially throughout 2020, travel around the world was significantly restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.…

Especially throughout 2020, travel around the world was significantly restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic. That in turn meant study abroad programs were limited or paused. But the number of U.S. students studying abroad in college has since started to rebound. According to the 2023 Open Doors data from the Institute of International Education, 188,753 American students pursued opportunities abroad for academic credit in 2021-22, compared to just 14,549 students in the prior academic year. Europe hosted 73% of those students, the highest proportion in more than 30 years. Here’s a look at the top 15 study abroad destinations for American students.

Netherlands

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 2,227

Known for its tulip fields, windmills and canals, the Netherlands broke into the top 25 most popular destinations for U.S. study abroad students in 2021-22, per IIE data. Just above Austria — which had 2,037 students — the Netherlands hosted 2,227 students. Several colleges are located in or near its capital city, Amsterdam, including the University of Amsterdam and Utrecht University.

Ecuador

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 2,283

For students interested in exploring the outdoors, Ecuador has plenty to offer, including the Amazon rainforest and the Galápagos Islands. Ecuador hosted 1% of all U.S. study abroad students in 2020-21, equivalent to 145 students, IIE data found. But that number increased to 1.2% for the 2021-22 academic year, or 2,283 students. Ecuador is one of three countries in Latin America that made the top 15 most popular study abroad destinations for Americans.

Czech Republic

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 2,425

A landlocked country in Europe — bordering Austria, Germany, Slovakia and Poland — the Czech Republic, or Czechia, hosted 1.3% of all U.S. study abroad participants for the 2021-22 academic year, according to IIE data. There was rising interest in the country known for its fairy-tale castles and chateaux. Between 2020-21 and 2021-22, the number of U.S. students studying in the Czech Republic catapulted from 79 to 2,425.

Israel

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 2,714

Among the top 15 destinations where U.S. students studied abroad, Israel was the only country in the Middle East. Known for its holy sites, Israel hosted 2,714 U.S. students in the 2021-22 academic year, compared to 539 the prior year, per IIE data. Some colleges and universities in Israel include the Weizmann Institute of Science, Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Mexico

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 2,832

Known for its ancient ruins — like Chichén Itzá — cenotes and beautiful beaches, Mexico hosted 2,832 students for 2021-22, or 1.5% of all U.S. study abroad students, according to IIE data. Comparably, in 2020-21, 248 students participated in an exchange program in Mexico, for a total of 1.7% of the U.S. study abroad population. Mexico City, its capital, is home to schools such as Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and Instituto Politecnico Nacional — Mexico.

South Korea

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 4,304

Tied with Denmark, South Korea hosted 2.3% of all U.S. study abroad students in 2021-22, per IIE data. Between 2020-21 and 2021-22, the number rose from 977 to 4,304. South Korea — known for its bustling cities and music — was the only country in Asia that made the top 25 places where U.S. students participated in study abroad programs. Seoul National University has multiple campuses, including a medical campus.

Denmark

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 4,393

Most noted for its biking culture, colorful houses and the oldest monarchy in Europe, Denmark remains a popular destination for U.S. study abroad students. The only Nordic country on the top 15 list hosted 4,393 students in the 2021-22 academic year, according to IIE data. The University of Copenhagen in Denmark is the second-oldest university in Scandinavia, dating back to 1479, and boasts 5,000 researchers.

Greece

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 4,484

Given that it was the site of the first Olympics and home to ancient ruins — such as the Acropolis, Olympia, Corinth and Knossos palace — Greece may be an ideal location for history buffs. It remains a popular destination for Americans, with nearly 4,500 students studying abroad there in 2021-22, per IIE data. That’s equivalent to 2.4% of all U.S. study abroad students.

Costa Rica

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 4,751

Costa Rica welcomes tourists with adventurous spirits. But it isn’t just for visitors; it’s also a top 15 study abroad destination for Americans. Costa Rica — which has an unofficial slogan of “pura vida” or “pure life” — hosted 2.5% of all U.S. study abroad students in 2021-22, or 4,751 students, according to IIE data. In the prior academic year, 565 students, or 3.9% of the total number of U.S. students abroad, chose it as their destination.

Ireland

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 7,031

Ireland — also known as the Emerald Isle due to its lush green hills — hosted 3.7% of all U.S. study abroad students in 2021-22, slightly below Germany, according to IIE data. Rated as the 14th most popular destination for U.S. students in 2020-21, Ireland moved up to the No. 6 spot, welcoming more than 7,000 students in 2021-22. Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork are among the colleges there.

Germany

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 7,644

There’s been growing interest in Germany as a destination for American students. In 2021-22, Germany hosted 4% of all U.S. study abroad students, compared to 2.8% the prior school year. There are many colleges to choose from in Germany. Ruprecht Karls University Heidelberg, for example, was founded in 1386 and is considered the oldest university in the country.

France

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 14,397

With Paris known as the “city of love” or the “city of lights,” France is no stranger to American students, especially those interested in fashion, art or food. From 2020-21 to 2021-22, the number of U.S. students who studied in France rose from 1,025 to 14,397, a 1,305% increase, according to the IIE. Popular study abroad destinations in France are Sorbonne Universite and Universite de Bordeaux.

Spain

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 25,348

As the third-most popular destination, Spain hosted 13.4% of U.S. study abroad participants in 2021-22, a slight decrease from the prior academic year, per IIE data. Between 2020-21 and 2021-2022, the number of students who studied in Spain increased by more than 1,100%, from 2,089 to 25,348. The University of Barcelona and Polytechnic University of Catalonia are among the many colleges in Spain.

United Kingdom

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 27,503

Another top destination for Americans is the United Kingdom, which hosted more than 27,000 students in 2021-22, up from 1,612 from the prior academic year, per IIE data. The U.K. has many historic higher education institutions to choose from, including the University of Oxford, which dates back to at least 1096 and is considered the oldest university in the English-speaking world.

Italy

Number of U.S. students in 2021-2022: 30,610

For the second year in a row, the top study abroad destination for Americans was Italy, which said “benvenuti” to more than 30,000 U.S. students in the 2021-22 school year, IIE data found. Italy hosted 16.2% of American study abroad participants, a 1.1% increase from the prior academic year. It’s also home to the oldest university in the world in continuous operation — the University of Bologna was founded in 1088.

Top countries where U.S. students study abroad

— Italy

— United Kingdom

— Spain

— France

— Germany

— Ireland

— Costa Rica

— Greece

— Denmark

— South Korea

— Mexico

— Israel

— Czech Republic

— Ecuador

— Netherlands

