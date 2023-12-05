Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $445.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $4.11.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.37 billion, or $12.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.99 billion.

