Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 69, Wilson Memorial 32

Buffalo Gap 34, Broadway 32

Carlisle 60, North Stokes, N.C. 32

Carroll County 52, First Baptist, S.C. 48

East Rockingham 57, Bassett 35

East Rockingham 66, Skyline 34

Freedom – South Riding 35, James Madison 27

Freedom – South Riding 45, Clarke County 40

Gainesville 50, Deep Creek 48

Gar-Field 56, Osbourn 44

Glen Allen 53, Henrico 30

Grassfield 62, C.D. Hylton 37

Green Run 60, Manor High School 59

Hampton Roads 64, Lakeland 25

Hanover 57, Matoaca 32

Harrisonburg 48, Louisa 29

Hayfield 42, South River, Md. 29

Highland Springs 49, Massaponax 25

Holy Child, Md. 59, Patriot 30

James Island, S.C. 54, Christchurch 31

James Monroe 64, Colgan 38

James River 65, Palmer Trinity, Fla. 30

James Robinson 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12

Jenkins, Ky. 45, Twin Springs 40

John Marshall 70, Varina 14

John R. Lewis 49, Lightridge 18

Kempsville 42, Lafayette 38, OT

King William 46, TJHS 12

Lake Taylor 56, Bayside 49

Langley 57, Falls Church 35

Lewisburg, Miss. 85, Narrows 27

Liberty Christian 48, Turner Ashby 41

Manchester 65, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 55

Marion 52, John Battle 44

Maury 65, Great Bridge 30

Mechanicsville High School 43, Douglas Freeman 31

Miller School 52, Kecoughtan 32

Monacan 49, Collegiate-Richmond 36

Mount Vernon 52, McKinley, D.C. 16

Nandua 41, Kent County, Md. 36

Norcom 64, Woodbridge 48

Norview 54, South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 34

Orange County 45, GW-Danville 34

Phoebus 65, Churchland 10

Potomac School 69, St. Charles, Md. 21

Prince Edward County 56, Dan River 15

Princess Anne 68, Menchville 52

Riverbend 64, Eastern View 20

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 45, Norfolk Christian School 40

St. Annes-Belfield 52, Dunbar, D.C. 34

St. Catherine’s 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

Steward School 58, Morristown West, Tenn. 38

Stone Bridge 44, South Lakes 26

TJ-Alexandria 67, Manassas Park 16

Trinity Episcopal 50, Clover Hill 30

Tuscarora 47, Spotswood 40

Twin Valley 50, East Ridge, Ky. 49

Virginia Academy 69, Life Center Academy, N.J. 58

West Potomac 63, Flint Hill 51

West Stokes, N.C. 46, Galax 40

Western Albemarle 50, Mills Godwin 38

Westfield 56, Colonial Forge 20

William Fleming 49, Indian River 26

Wolfe Co., Ky. 55, Thomas Walker 38

Woodgrove 113, Surrattsville, Md. 33

Woodstock Central 57, Page County 40

Yorktown 71, Annandale 40

