Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 69, Wilson Memorial 32
Buffalo Gap 34, Broadway 32
Carlisle 60, North Stokes, N.C. 32
Carroll County 52, First Baptist, S.C. 48
East Rockingham 57, Bassett 35
East Rockingham 66, Skyline 34
Freedom – South Riding 35, James Madison 27
Freedom – South Riding 45, Clarke County 40
Gainesville 50, Deep Creek 48
Gar-Field 56, Osbourn 44
Glen Allen 53, Henrico 30
Grassfield 62, C.D. Hylton 37
Green Run 60, Manor High School 59
Hampton Roads 64, Lakeland 25
Hanover 57, Matoaca 32
Harrisonburg 48, Louisa 29
Hayfield 42, South River, Md. 29
Highland Springs 49, Massaponax 25
Holy Child, Md. 59, Patriot 30
James Island, S.C. 54, Christchurch 31
James Monroe 64, Colgan 38
James River 65, Palmer Trinity, Fla. 30
James Robinson 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 12
Jenkins, Ky. 45, Twin Springs 40
John Marshall 70, Varina 14
John R. Lewis 49, Lightridge 18
Kempsville 42, Lafayette 38, OT
King William 46, TJHS 12
Lake Taylor 56, Bayside 49
Langley 57, Falls Church 35
Lewisburg, Miss. 85, Narrows 27
Liberty Christian 48, Turner Ashby 41
Manchester 65, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 55
Marion 52, John Battle 44
Maury 65, Great Bridge 30
Mechanicsville High School 43, Douglas Freeman 31
Miller School 52, Kecoughtan 32
Monacan 49, Collegiate-Richmond 36
Mount Vernon 52, McKinley, D.C. 16
Nandua 41, Kent County, Md. 36
Norcom 64, Woodbridge 48
Norview 54, South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 34
Orange County 45, GW-Danville 34
Phoebus 65, Churchland 10
Potomac School 69, St. Charles, Md. 21
Prince Edward County 56, Dan River 15
Princess Anne 68, Menchville 52
Riverbend 64, Eastern View 20
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 45, Norfolk Christian School 40
St. Annes-Belfield 52, Dunbar, D.C. 34
St. Catherine’s 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
Steward School 58, Morristown West, Tenn. 38
Stone Bridge 44, South Lakes 26
TJ-Alexandria 67, Manassas Park 16
Trinity Episcopal 50, Clover Hill 30
Tuscarora 47, Spotswood 40
Twin Valley 50, East Ridge, Ky. 49
Virginia Academy 69, Life Center Academy, N.J. 58
West Potomac 63, Flint Hill 51
West Stokes, N.C. 46, Galax 40
Western Albemarle 50, Mills Godwin 38
Westfield 56, Colonial Forge 20
William Fleming 49, Indian River 26
Wolfe Co., Ky. 55, Thomas Walker 38
Woodgrove 113, Surrattsville, Md. 33
Woodstock Central 57, Page County 40
Yorktown 71, Annandale 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
