Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 46, Potomac 45 Alleghany 73, William Byrd 45 Atlantic Collegiate, S.C. 74, Lightridge 62 Auburn 82,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 46, Potomac 45

Alleghany 73, William Byrd 45

Atlantic Collegiate, S.C. 74, Lightridge 62

Auburn 82, Roanoke Catholic 68

Benedictine 87, Holy Ghost Prep, Pa. 53

Briar Woods 33, Courtland 28

Broadway 51, Cave Spring 47

Brooke Point 103, Osbourn Park 28

Brookville 61, Craig County 40

Brunswick 73, Nandua 43

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 49, East Rockingham 41

Buffalo Gap 55, Liberty-Bedford 38

Carroll County 51, Radford 21

Central – Wise 49, Virginia 47

Dan River 55, Prince Edward County 53

East Wilkes, N.C. 58, Tazewell 46

Eastern Mennonite 60, E.C. Glass 49

Eastern View 74, Fredericksburg Christian 58

Fairfax 68, Justice High School 31

Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 78, Nansemond-Suffolk 46

Fort Chiswell 55, Grayson County 31

Franklin 51, Lawrence Academy, N.C. 47

Garner, N.C. 72, Highland-Warrenton 69

George Marshall 57, Hurricane, W.Va. 45

Green Run 62, Caldwell Academy, N.C. 58

Hargrave Military 90, Norfolk Academy 67

Henrico 66, Banner Christian 51

Herndon 51, Brunswick, Md. 44

Honaker 64, Lee High 37

James Robinson 58, Osbourn 51

Jefferson Forest 72, Floyd County 52

Jenkins, Ky. 54, Twin Springs 36

John Battle 64, Marion 57

John Marshall 68, Lancaster, S.C. 59

King’s Fork High School 93, Dinwiddie 60

Lake Taylor 63, Wise, Md. 58

Lancaster 64, Sherando 62

Largo, Md. 49, Hayfield 45

Lebanon 79, Shelby Valley, Ky. 60

Lord Botetourt 67, Staunton 62, OT

Manchester 69, Glen Allen 57

Massaponax 75, James Monroe 61

McLean 54, Princess Anne 51

Mechanicsville High School 75, King William 67

Mentor, Ohio 96, George Wythe 95

Miller School 72, Cape Fear Academy, N.C. 41

Mills Godwin 69, William Fleming 64

Mountain View 62, Evangel Christian 57

Narrows 72, Pulaski County 29

Norfolk Collegiate 69, Highland Springs 64

North Cross 83, Hickory Christian, N.C. 66

Oscar Smith 60, Washington-Liberty 30

Richlands 73, Castlewood 57

Riverside 81, C.D. Hylton 51

Rockingham County, N.C. 82, Bassett 69

Rummel, La. 76, Flint Hill 61

Rustburg 66, Northside 62

Seton School 59, Centreville 44

South Lakes 74, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 50

Spotswood 79, Madison County 30

Staunton River 58, Appomattox 40

Summerville, S.C. 71, Peninsula Catholic 62

Tunstall 68, Liberty Christian 43

Tuscarora 87, New Bern, N.C. 64

Union 73, Chilhowie 42

Veritas Collegiate Academy 76, Franklin County 64

Wakefield 68, Colonial Forge 51

West Stokes, N.C. 73, Galax 48

Westfield 71, Unity Reed 47

Wilson Memorial 76, Turner Ashby 70

Woodgrove 68, Lake Braddock 52

Wootton, Md. 70, Freedom – Woodbridge 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.