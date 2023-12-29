Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 46, Potomac 45
Alleghany 73, William Byrd 45
Atlantic Collegiate, S.C. 74, Lightridge 62
Auburn 82, Roanoke Catholic 68
Benedictine 87, Holy Ghost Prep, Pa. 53
Briar Woods 33, Courtland 28
Broadway 51, Cave Spring 47
Brooke Point 103, Osbourn Park 28
Brookville 61, Craig County 40
Brunswick 73, Nandua 43
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 49, East Rockingham 41
Buffalo Gap 55, Liberty-Bedford 38
Carroll County 51, Radford 21
Central – Wise 49, Virginia 47
Dan River 55, Prince Edward County 53
East Wilkes, N.C. 58, Tazewell 46
Eastern Mennonite 60, E.C. Glass 49
Eastern View 74, Fredericksburg Christian 58
Fairfax 68, Justice High School 31
Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 78, Nansemond-Suffolk 46
Fort Chiswell 55, Grayson County 31
Franklin 51, Lawrence Academy, N.C. 47
Garner, N.C. 72, Highland-Warrenton 69
George Marshall 57, Hurricane, W.Va. 45
Green Run 62, Caldwell Academy, N.C. 58
Hargrave Military 90, Norfolk Academy 67
Henrico 66, Banner Christian 51
Herndon 51, Brunswick, Md. 44
Honaker 64, Lee High 37
James Robinson 58, Osbourn 51
Jefferson Forest 72, Floyd County 52
Jenkins, Ky. 54, Twin Springs 36
John Battle 64, Marion 57
John Marshall 68, Lancaster, S.C. 59
King’s Fork High School 93, Dinwiddie 60
Lake Taylor 63, Wise, Md. 58
Lancaster 64, Sherando 62
Largo, Md. 49, Hayfield 45
Lebanon 79, Shelby Valley, Ky. 60
Lord Botetourt 67, Staunton 62, OT
Manchester 69, Glen Allen 57
Massaponax 75, James Monroe 61
McLean 54, Princess Anne 51
Mechanicsville High School 75, King William 67
Mentor, Ohio 96, George Wythe 95
Miller School 72, Cape Fear Academy, N.C. 41
Mills Godwin 69, William Fleming 64
Mountain View 62, Evangel Christian 57
Narrows 72, Pulaski County 29
Norfolk Collegiate 69, Highland Springs 64
North Cross 83, Hickory Christian, N.C. 66
Oscar Smith 60, Washington-Liberty 30
Richlands 73, Castlewood 57
Riverside 81, C.D. Hylton 51
Rockingham County, N.C. 82, Bassett 69
Rummel, La. 76, Flint Hill 61
Rustburg 66, Northside 62
Seton School 59, Centreville 44
South Lakes 74, Philadelphia West Catholic, Pa. 50
Spotswood 79, Madison County 30
Staunton River 58, Appomattox 40
Summerville, S.C. 71, Peninsula Catholic 62
Tunstall 68, Liberty Christian 43
Tuscarora 87, New Bern, N.C. 64
Union 73, Chilhowie 42
Veritas Collegiate Academy 76, Franklin County 64
Wakefield 68, Colonial Forge 51
West Stokes, N.C. 73, Galax 48
Westfield 71, Unity Reed 47
Wilson Memorial 76, Turner Ashby 70
Woodgrove 68, Lake Braddock 52
Wootton, Md. 70, Freedom – Woodbridge 48
