Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 83, Fort Defiance 56
Armstrong 63, Maggie L. Walker GS 42
Bethel 73, Gloucester 38
Brewster Academy, N.H. 59, Bishop O’Connell 58
Charlottesville 59, Albemarle 55
Dan River 53, Patrick County 52
Denbigh 47, Warwick 45
Fairfax Christian 86, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 54
Grundy 68, Tazewell 47
Hampton 86, Heritage 48
Holston 81, Twin Valley 39
Kecoughtan 76, Phoebus 42
Narrows 82, Craig County 54
Norfolk Collegiate 73, Hickory 38
Parry McCluer 59, Eastern Montgomery 27
Patrick Henry 72, J.I. Burton 47
Rappahannock County 54, Riverheads 51
Regents 50, Temple Christian 46
Roanoke Valley Christian 71, Christian Heritage Academy 50
Rock Ridge 64, Manassas Park 25
Rural Retreat 55, Bland County 53
Seton School 68, Christ Chapel Academy 25
Stafford 81, Brooke Point 76
Tennessee, Tenn. 53, Virginia High 49
The Covenant School 59, Fishburne Military 44
Tunstall 62, Gretna 52
Tuscarora, Md. 60, Briar Woods 46
Wakefield School 55, Tandem Friends School 45
William Byrd 62, Christiansburg 58
William Monroe 60, Turner Ashby 45
Woodgrove 58, Riverside 57
Woodside 65, Menchville 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Caroline vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.