Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 26, Denbigh Baptist 15

Booker T. Washington 40, Tallwood 15

Brooke Point 51, C.D. Hylton 44

Brunswick Academy 49, Kerr-Vance, N.C. 21

Bruton 45, New Kent 40

Carlisle 57, Va. Episcopal 40

Caroline 53, Atlee 46

Cosby 40, Midlothian 37

East Rockingham 43, Luray 41

Eastside 69, Gate City 56

Essex 49, Charles City County High School 30

Flint Hill 38, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 37

Floyd County 60, James Monroe 55

Grafton 52, Tabb 31

Hampton 93, Denbigh 8

Hampton Christian 75, Summit Christian Academy 28

Hanover 74, Dinwiddie 40

Harrisonburg 77, Millbrook 75

Hopewell 81, Colonial Heights 24

Huguenot 56, Clover Hill 41

J.I. Burton 64, Patrick Henry 12

James Wood 51, Washington, W.Va. 44

Jamestown 61, Lafayette 27

King William def. Middlesex, forfeit

Lee High 50, Thomas Walker 46

Manchester 46, Lloyd Bird 22

Matoaca 57, Meadowbrook 24

Menchville 69, Kecoughtan 11

Monacan 64, Powhatan 26

Mountain View Christian Academy 37, Randolph-Macon Academy 26

Poquoson 68, York 39

Potomac Falls 50, Rock Ridge 32

Prince George 45, Petersburg 33

St. John Paul the Great 61, Fredericksburg Christian 16

Tennessee, Tenn. 65, John Battle 28

Tuscarora 50, Lightridge 45

Warhill 61, Smithfield 25

Warwick 60, Gloucester 20

West Point 45, Colonial Beach 38

Western Branch 67, Churchland 33

Woodbridge 65, Stafford 26

Woodside 54, Heritage 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Holston vs. Rye Cove, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Richlands, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

