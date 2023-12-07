Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 26, Denbigh Baptist 15
Booker T. Washington 40, Tallwood 15
Brooke Point 51, C.D. Hylton 44
Brunswick Academy 49, Kerr-Vance, N.C. 21
Bruton 45, New Kent 40
Carlisle 57, Va. Episcopal 40
Caroline 53, Atlee 46
Cosby 40, Midlothian 37
East Rockingham 43, Luray 41
Eastside 69, Gate City 56
Essex 49, Charles City County High School 30
Flint Hill 38, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 37
Floyd County 60, James Monroe 55
Grafton 52, Tabb 31
Hampton 93, Denbigh 8
Hampton Christian 75, Summit Christian Academy 28
Hanover 74, Dinwiddie 40
Harrisonburg 77, Millbrook 75
Hopewell 81, Colonial Heights 24
Huguenot 56, Clover Hill 41
J.I. Burton 64, Patrick Henry 12
James Wood 51, Washington, W.Va. 44
Jamestown 61, Lafayette 27
King William def. Middlesex, forfeit
Lee High 50, Thomas Walker 46
Manchester 46, Lloyd Bird 22
Matoaca 57, Meadowbrook 24
Menchville 69, Kecoughtan 11
Monacan 64, Powhatan 26
Mountain View Christian Academy 37, Randolph-Macon Academy 26
Poquoson 68, York 39
Potomac Falls 50, Rock Ridge 32
Prince George 45, Petersburg 33
St. John Paul the Great 61, Fredericksburg Christian 16
Tennessee, Tenn. 65, John Battle 28
Tuscarora 50, Lightridge 45
Warhill 61, Smithfield 25
Warwick 60, Gloucester 20
West Point 45, Colonial Beach 38
Western Branch 67, Churchland 33
Woodbridge 65, Stafford 26
Woodside 54, Heritage 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Holston vs. Rye Cove, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Richlands, ppd.
