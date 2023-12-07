Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Denbigh Baptist 32
Blue Ridge School 100, Roanoke Catholic 51
Booker T. Washington 63, Tallwood 60
Brooke Point 45, C.D. Hylton 40
Carroll County 81, Fort Chiswell 40
Chincoteague 74, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 60
Clarke County 64, Wilson Memorial 56
Fairfax Christian 72, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 53
Hampton 67, Denbigh 26
Hampton Christian 86, Summit Christian Academy 29
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 75, Shenandoah Valley Academy 45
Independence 58, Heritage 35
Liberty Christian 69, Amherst County 43
Louisa 65, Spotsylvania 24
Luray 55, East Rockingham 50
Martinsville 72, Dan River 39
Middlesex 76, King William 66
Norfolk Collegiate 66, Norcom 52
Patrick Henry 70, J.I. Burton 40
Paul VI Catholic High School 107, St. John Paul the Great 44
Potomac Falls 79, Rock Ridge 57
Ridgeview 70, Grundy 62
Roanoke Valley Christian 62, Westover Christian 43
Seton School 82, North Cross 59
Va. Episcopal 67, Carlisle 64
Warwick 72, Gloucester 25
Washington, W.Va. 67, James Wood 57
William Byrd 62, Bassett 52
William Monroe 44, Madison County 42
Williamsburg Christian Academy 79, Grove Avenue Baptist 39
Woodside 91, Heritage 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
