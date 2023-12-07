Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Denbigh Baptist 32 Blue Ridge School 100, Roanoke Catholic 51 Booker T. Washington…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Denbigh Baptist 32

Blue Ridge School 100, Roanoke Catholic 51

Booker T. Washington 63, Tallwood 60

Brooke Point 45, C.D. Hylton 40

Carroll County 81, Fort Chiswell 40

Chincoteague 74, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 60

Clarke County 64, Wilson Memorial 56

Fairfax Christian 72, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 53

Hampton 67, Denbigh 26

Hampton Christian 86, Summit Christian Academy 29

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 75, Shenandoah Valley Academy 45

Independence 58, Heritage 35

Liberty Christian 69, Amherst County 43

Louisa 65, Spotsylvania 24

Luray 55, East Rockingham 50

Martinsville 72, Dan River 39

Middlesex 76, King William 66

Norfolk Collegiate 66, Norcom 52

Patrick Henry 70, J.I. Burton 40

Paul VI Catholic High School 107, St. John Paul the Great 44

Potomac Falls 79, Rock Ridge 57

Ridgeview 70, Grundy 62

Roanoke Valley Christian 62, Westover Christian 43

Seton School 82, North Cross 59

Va. Episcopal 67, Carlisle 64

Warwick 72, Gloucester 25

Washington, W.Va. 67, James Wood 57

William Byrd 62, Bassett 52

William Monroe 44, Madison County 42

Williamsburg Christian Academy 79, Grove Avenue Baptist 39

Woodside 91, Heritage 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.