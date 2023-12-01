Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 53, Mountain View 32 Bland County 67, Jenkins, Ky. 39 Brunswick Academy 46, Walsingham Academy 38…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 53, Mountain View 32

Bland County 67, Jenkins, Ky. 39

Brunswick Academy 46, Walsingham Academy 38

Centreville 58, West Potomac 39

Clover Hill 53, Richmond 17

Cosby 60, Powhatan 27

Denbigh Baptist 26, Suffolk Christian Academy 19

Eastern View 44, Stafford 33

Essex 76, Charles City County High School 12

Falls Church 51, Loudoun County 28

Fauquier 44, Culpeper 36

First Colonial 56, Hickory 48

Grafton 67, Poquoson 28

Grundy 66, Holston 31

Hampton 77, Gloucester 10

Heritage 45, Denbigh 24

James River 54, Manchester 43

James River 59, Bassett 55, 2OT

James Robinson 62, Patriot 27

Jamestown 59, Tabb 27

John Battle 51, Patrick Henry 27

John Handley 47, Spotswood 40

Lake Braddock 52, Edison 51

Langley 49, Meridian High School 41

Liberty Christian 60, Wilson Memorial 49

Lloyd Bird 57, Midlothian 40

Lord Botetourt 75, Jefferson Forest 48

Maggie L. Walker GS 47, Goochland 2

Matoaca 52, Dinwiddie 40

Menchville 85, Bethel 29

Monacan 54, Huguenot 15

New Kent 65, York 26

Oakton 81, Forest Park 21

Page County 49, East Rockingham 41

Park View-Sterling 54, C.D. Hylton 35

Potomac Falls 49, Freedom 44

Radford 68, Giles 47

Rappahannock County 62, Warren County 42

Rustburg 51, Randolph-Henry 25

Salem 61, Ocean Lakes 29

Smithfield 30, Bruton 22

South County 66, Washington-Liberty 39

St. Catherine’s 51, Va. Episcopal 47

St. Margaret’s 49, Veritas Classic Christian School 32

Thomas Walker 57, Middlesboro, Ky. 48

Turner Ashby 56, Fort Defiance 25

W.T. Woodson 44, Chantilly 38

Warhill 51, Lafayette 35

Warwick 51, Kecoughtan 22

West Springfield 45, Woodbridge 43

William Monroe 41, Madison County 35

Woodside 69, Phoebus 55

Woodstock Central 56, Stuarts Draft 40

