Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 53, Mountain View 32
Bland County 67, Jenkins, Ky. 39
Brunswick Academy 46, Walsingham Academy 38
Centreville 58, West Potomac 39
Clover Hill 53, Richmond 17
Cosby 60, Powhatan 27
Denbigh Baptist 26, Suffolk Christian Academy 19
Eastern View 44, Stafford 33
Essex 76, Charles City County High School 12
Falls Church 51, Loudoun County 28
Fauquier 44, Culpeper 36
First Colonial 56, Hickory 48
Grafton 67, Poquoson 28
Grundy 66, Holston 31
Hampton 77, Gloucester 10
Heritage 45, Denbigh 24
James River 54, Manchester 43
James River 59, Bassett 55, 2OT
James Robinson 62, Patriot 27
Jamestown 59, Tabb 27
John Battle 51, Patrick Henry 27
John Handley 47, Spotswood 40
Lake Braddock 52, Edison 51
Langley 49, Meridian High School 41
Liberty Christian 60, Wilson Memorial 49
Lloyd Bird 57, Midlothian 40
Lord Botetourt 75, Jefferson Forest 48
Maggie L. Walker GS 47, Goochland 2
Matoaca 52, Dinwiddie 40
Menchville 85, Bethel 29
Monacan 54, Huguenot 15
New Kent 65, York 26
Oakton 81, Forest Park 21
Page County 49, East Rockingham 41
Park View-Sterling 54, C.D. Hylton 35
Potomac Falls 49, Freedom 44
Radford 68, Giles 47
Rappahannock County 62, Warren County 42
Rustburg 51, Randolph-Henry 25
Salem 61, Ocean Lakes 29
Smithfield 30, Bruton 22
South County 66, Washington-Liberty 39
St. Catherine’s 51, Va. Episcopal 47
St. Margaret’s 49, Veritas Classic Christian School 32
Thomas Walker 57, Middlesboro, Ky. 48
Turner Ashby 56, Fort Defiance 25
W.T. Woodson 44, Chantilly 38
Warhill 51, Lafayette 35
Warwick 51, Kecoughtan 22
West Springfield 45, Woodbridge 43
William Monroe 41, Madison County 35
Woodside 69, Phoebus 55
Woodstock Central 56, Stuarts Draft 40
