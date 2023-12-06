Thor Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $53.6…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $53.6 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $6.25 to $7.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.