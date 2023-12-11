This Week in Business: consumer prices, wholesale inflation, Lennar earnings

INFLATION WATCH The Labor Department on Tuesday issues its November report on prices at the consumer level. Long past its…

INFLATION WATCH

The Labor Department on Tuesday issues its November report on prices at the consumer level.

Long past its painful peak, inflation in the United States may be heading steadily back toward its pre-pandemic levels. Overall inflation didn’t rise from September to October, the first time that consumer prices collectively haven’t risen month-over-month in more than a year. Analysts expect that prices remained flat from October to November.

Consumer price index, monthly percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

June: 0.2

July: 0.2

Aug.: 0.6

Sept.: 0.4

Oct.: 0.0

Nov. (est.): 0.0

Source: FactSet

WHOLESALE PRICES

On Wednesday, the government releases its producer prices report.

The producer price index measures inflation at the wholesale level, before businesses pass costs along to consumers. U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply in October as inflationary pressure continued to ease under the weight of higher interest rates. Wholesale prices dropped 0.5% in October from September.

Producer price index, annual percent change, seasonally adjusted:

May: 1.1

June: 0.3

July: 1.2

Aug.: 2.1

Sept.: 2.2

Oct.: 1.3

Source: FactSet

LENNAR EARNINGS

Lennar Corp. on Thursday issues its latest financial results after markets close.

The Miami-based homebuilder is expected by analysts to post fourth-quarter sales of $10.2 billion, with profit per share of $4.60. Lennar, like other homebuilders, has benefited from a historically low supply of existing homes on the market and a recent drop in interest rates. Strong demand for new homes has helped Lennar top sales expectations in seven straight quarters.

