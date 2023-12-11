These Credit Cards Offer Free In-Flight Wi-Fi

The cost to access the internet in the air varies by airline. However, several credit cards offer free in-flight Wi-Fi…

The cost to access the internet in the air varies by airline. However, several credit cards offer free in-flight Wi-Fi as a benefit — plus, savvy travelers can take advantage of other opportunities to cover the cost of Wi-Fi in the sky.

How Much Does In-Flight Wi-Fi Cost?

Here’s a breakdown of the cost of Wi-Fi by airline.

— Alaska Airlines: From $8 to $24.99, depending on aircraft.

— American Airlines: As little as $10 per flight, and monthly subscriptions starting at $49.95 or $599 annually.

— Delta Air Lines: Free to all SkyMiles members or $5 per flight.

— JetBlue Airways: Free for all travelers.

— Southwest Airlines: $8 per device per flight.

— Spirit Airlines: Starting at $3.99 for browsing and $6.99 for streaming.

— United Airlines: On domestic and short-haul international flights, MileagePlus members can buy Wi-Fi for $8 or 800 miles, while nonmembers pay $10. Prices vary on longer international flights.

Some airlines, like Frontier Airlines, do not offer in-flight Wi-Fi.

Credit Cards That Offer Free In-Flight Wi-Fi

Certain travel credit cards include free in-flight Wi-Fi as a perk, such as:

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®

The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® offers numerous benefits when you fly on American Airlines. Cardholders receive preferred boarding, the first checked bag free and a 25% discount on in-flight food and beverage purchases. The card also includes reimbursement of up to $25 per year for in-flight Wi-Fi purchases. Your trips are protected with complimentary coverages for trip cancellation and interruption, baggage delays and rental car damages. When you spend $20,000 each anniversary year, you’ll receive a Companion Certificate good for a domestic Economy class ticket for $99 (plus taxes and fees).

New cardholders can qualify for 60,000 bonus miles after making their first purchase and paying the card’s $99 annual fee within the first 90 days. You’ll earn 2 miles per dollar on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 mile everywhere else. Additionally, this card offers a 0% annual percentage rate for 15 months on balance transfers made during the first 45 days.

Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

This small business credit card includes 365 complimentary internet access credits on Southwest flights. With the Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card, you’ll receive four Upgraded Boardings per year and a boost of 10,000 points toward the Southwest Companion Pass. Each year you renew your card and pay the $199 annual fee, Southwest gives you 9,000 bonus points.

You can also earn 80,000 bonus points by spending $5,000 in the first three months. You’ll earn four points per dollar on Southwest purchases, three with Rapid Rewards hotel and rental car partners and two on local transit, online advertising and internet, cable and phone services. Business owners can also add employee cards for free to earn rewards for their spending. The welcome bonus and points earned on purchases count toward earning the Companion Pass.

Using Annual Credits to Cover In-Flight Wi-Fi

Travel and cruise expert John Perri says, “The number of credit cards explicitly offering free in-flight Wi-Fi continues to shrink.” Instead, “Now many travel credit cards offer travel credits or airline fee credits that can be used to cover Wi-Fi charges,” as well as other fees like checked bags, upgrades and more.

— The Business Platinum Card® from American Express. Annual $200 airline fee credit with your chosen airline. Although it has a $695 annual fee, the card earns five points per dollar on flights and prepaid hotels booked with Amex Travel and includes over $1,000 in business value. Plus, new cardholders can earn 120,000 Membership Rewards Points after spending $15,000 within three months of card membership.

— Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Annual credit of $300 for any travel purchase, which covers more than half of its $550 annual fee. The card earns 10 points per dollar on hotels and rental cars and five points on flights booked through Chase, plus three points on all other dining and travel purchases. It also includes complimentary access to more than 1,300 airport lounges and generous travel protections.

— Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card. Statement credits of up to $100 for airline incidental fees, which cancel out the $95 annual fee. A welcome bonus of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 within 90 days, and it earns two points on travel and dining and 1.5 points on everything else. With Preferred Rewards, you can earn up to 75% more points on every purchase.

— Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite Credit Card. Although it charges an annual fee of $550, you get up to $300 in annual statement credits for airline incidental fees, plus another $150 in credits each year on streaming services, food delivery, fitness subscriptions and ride-hailing services. The card offers a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 within 90 days, and it earns unlimited two points per dollar on travel and dining and 1.5 points on all other purchases.

— The Platinum Card® from American Express. Annual credits up to $200 on airline fees charged by your chosen airline. With over $1,500 in value, you might easily justify the card’s $695 annual fee when you use its included benefits like numerous annual credits, complimentary Hilton and Marriott Gold elite status, airport lounge access and more.

— U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card. Up to $325 in annual credits on travel and dining purchases. The card earns five points per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through the Altitude Rewards Center, three points on travel and mobile wallet purchases and one point on all others. It charges a $400 annual fee but includes eight complimentary airport lounge visits, Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection benefits and more.

Credit Cards That Discount In-Flight Wi-Fi Charges

Even if you can’t get free Wi-Fi during your flight, you might receive a discount when using many airline credit cards. “Co-branded credit cards are an excellent option for travelers to enjoy extra perks when flying their preferred airline,” says Jason Lawenda, a bespoke travel agent at Mobius Journeys. “Aside from earning bonus miles on airline purchases, these cards include benefits like in-flight discounts on Wi-Fi, food and drinks.”

Alaska Airlines

Get a 20% statement credit on in-flight purchases of Wi-Fi, food and beverages.

— Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card ($95 annual fee).

Southwest Airlines

Statement credit of 25% on in-flight purchases of drinks and Wi-Fi.

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card ($69 annual fee).

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card ($99 annual fee).

— Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card ($149 annual fee).

United Airlines

Save 25% on food, beverage and Wi-Fi purchases on board United and United Express-operated flights and United Club premium drink purchases.

— United Gateway? Card (no annual fee).

— United? Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year).

— United Club? Infinite Card ($525 annual fee).

Get up to $125 in statement credits each anniversary for reimbursement of United purchases charged to your card.

— United Quest? Card ($250 annual fee).

Other Ways to Get Free Internet on Your Flight

Travelers may also qualify for free in-flight Wi-Fi based on cellphone service, elite status or type of ticket.

— T-Mobile customers. Go5G Next and Go5G Plus plan customers receive unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi on Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines and select Delta Air Lines flights. Go5G plan customers get one hour of Wi-Fi on eligible flights and four flights per year with unlimited Wi-Fi.

— Southwest A-List Preferred members. Earn A-List Preferred status by flying 40 one-way flights or earning 70,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. You’ll enjoy benefits like free Wi-Fi, 100% bonus points, two premium drinks and priority boarding on Southwest flights.

— Southwest Business Select tickets. When you purchase a Business Select ticket, you’ll earn 12 points per dollar, get priority boarding in A1-A15, receive a complimentary premium drink and enjoy free Wi-Fi during the flight.

