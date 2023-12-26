The Top Real Estate Companies in Tucson

Known for its desert landscapes and warm climate, Tucson is a great city to plant roots. The average home value…

Known for its desert landscapes and warm climate, Tucson is a great city to plant roots. The average home value in Tucson in December 2023 is about $324,000, reports Zillow. That’s up just slightly from a year ago.

If you’re looking to purchase a home in Tucson, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search and negotiations. Here are some of the top firms and agents in the city.

1. The Property Partners

Affiliated with eXp Realty, the Property Partners was founded in 2007 and brings more than 35 years of combined experience to the table. With a focus on areas that include Gilbert, Chandler and Glendale, the team can use its knowledge of the local market to help buyers find their dream homes. The Property Partners consists of 12 professionals and offers its services to first-time and seasoned buyers alike.

2. The Stratton Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, the Stratton Group’s goal is to become a one-stop shop for all of its clients’ real estate needs. With a focus on communities that include Benson, Green Valley, Marana and Sierra Vista, the firm has a team of more than 30 professionals.

3. The Vallee Gold Team

Affiliated with Long Realty, the Vallee Gold Team sold 199 homes in 2022 and recorded over $98 million in sales volume last year. From Oro Valley to Marana to Vail, the Vallee Gold Team, which has 10 real estate professionals on its staff, focuses on everything from new construction to luxury homes. Founder and CEO, Don Vallee has been selling real estate since 2000. Co-founder and CEO Kathryn Vallee has been selling real estate since 2002 and is proud to have the designation of Certified Residential Specialist.

4. The Traci Jones Real Estate Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, the Traci Jones Real Estate Team knows the Tucson area intimately. With a focus on neighborhoods that include Benson, Case Grande, Gold Canyon, Green Valley, Oracle and San Manuel, the firm keeps tabs on market trends in the area. The team, which consists of 11 professionals, has been helping Tucson-area buyers for the last 18 years.

5. The Moore Advantage Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, the Moore Advantage Team consists of three professionals who know how to leverage their 40 years of combined real estate experience to serve buyers’ needs. The firm focuses on areas that include Oro Valley, Cataline and Sun City.

6. The Stinson Group

Affiliated with Engel & Völkers Tucson, the Stinson Group, which opened in 1993, fields a nine-person team. Curt Stinson has more than 20 years of real estate experience across over 1,500 transactions. The firm focuses on areas that include Oro Valley and Marana.

7. The Judy Smedes & Kate Herk Real Estate Group

Affiliated with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the Judy Smedes & Kate Herk Real Estate Group specializes in golf course and gated communities. The duo focuses on areas that include Cobblestone, La Paloma, Pima Canyon Estates and Stone Canyon.

8. The Polston Results Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, the Polston Results Team points with pride to the fact that more than 65% of the firm’s business is from referrals. The team consists of 13 professionals and has closed on more than 350 transactions over the past two years.

9. The TJK Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, the TJK Team consists of seven real estate professionals. The firm focuses on areas that include Marana, Oro Valley, Oracle, Cataline and Vail and boasts more than 30 years of experience.

10. Susanne Grogan

Affiliated with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Susanne Grogan specializes in the luxury market, though she works with clients at all price points, including first-time buyers and retirees. Grogan reentered the real estate market in 2004 and says she relishes guiding clients through even the most challenging real estate transactions.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent

in Tucson might start with one of the options above. But it’s a good idea to talk to multiple agents before committing to working with one.

Buying a home is a significant financial undertaking. And while Tucson may be a fairly affordable housing market to enter, it’s still important to maximize your budget. Take the time to interview a few real estate agents so you can feel more confident in your ultimate decision.

