The Top Real Estate Companies in San Antonio

Known for its famed Riverwalk, rich history and sports scene, San Antonio could be a really great city to call home. The average home value in San Antonio is about $254,000, according to Zillow. That’s about a 2.5% decrease from a year ago.

If you’re going to buy a home in San Antonio, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search and help you negotiate a solid offer. Here are some of the top firms in San Antonio you may want to work with.

1. The Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group

The Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group was founded in 2020. A former Green Beret who was wounded in Afghanistan, Levi Rodgers got his start in real estate in 2012, but decided to branch out with his own firm after gaining experience in the San Antonio market. Now, the team focuses on areas that include Boerne, Dripping Springs, New Braunfels and Wimberely.

2. The Neal & Neal Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Neal & Neal Team offer its experience in various types of real estate transactions, from commercial to residential properties and from international to local clientele. With a focus on areas that include Canyon Lake, Boerne, Stone Oak, New Braunfels and Alamo Heights, the team of over 60 professionals will guide you through the buying process. Clint and Shane Neal are natives of the Texas Hill Country and specialize in condos, ranch properties and luxury homes.

3. Team Kristen Schramme

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Team Kristen Schramme consists of over two dozen professionals who are committed to helping San Antonio buyers with their home searches. Schramme began her real estate career in 2006. She began building her own team in 2014, and in 2019, she and her firm had a record year with roughly $104 million in sales. Team Kristen Schramme is a resource for those looking to relocate to San Antonio and specializes in military relocations. The firm focuses on areas that include New Braunfels, Bulverde and La Vernia.

4. The Schrader Group

Affiliated with eXp Realty, the Schrader Group has been in business for more than 41 years and sold more than 400 homes in 2022. The team consists of more than two dozen real estate professionals. The Schrader Group focuses on areas that include Mystic Shores, Woodbridge Farms, Boerne, New Braunfels and Regent Park.

5. Robert Dullnig

Affiliated with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, Robert Dullnig has been in the real estate business for more than 25 years. With a focus on selling ranches and farms, Dullnig commonly works with buyers looking for large amounts of acreage. He has a deep knowledge of San Antonio flora and native wildlife that could be your ticket to finding the ideal property.

6. Malouff International Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Malouff International Group’s goal is to provide clients with the resources they need when researching the Greater San Antonio real estate market. Their website features in-depth information on local homes, neighborhoods and schools. The firm focuses on areas that include King William, New Braunfels, San Marcos and Tobin Hill. Scott Malouff was raised in San Antonio, and through hard work and dedication, he’s grown his team to 13 agents.

7. Binkan Cinaroglu

Affiliated with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, Binkan Cinaroglu is a San Antonio native with Mexican-American roots. Cinaroglu is bilingual and bicultural. In 2023, Cinaroglu was named the No. 1 luxury real estate agent in San Antonio by the San Antonio Business Journal for the eighth year in a row. Cinaroglu serves clients in areas that include Boerne, Falls City and Helotes.

8. The Castillo Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Castillo Group has closed on more than $450 million in real estate in eight years. The firm, which consists of 25 professionals, focuses on areas that include Castle Hills, Alamo Heights, Timberwood Park, Fair Oaks Ranch and Boerne. Zach Castillo, CEO of the Castillo Group, is a native of San Antonio and has been working in real estate since 2013. Mariana Castillo has lived in San Antonio since the early 1990s and is dedicated to helping homebuyers navigate the city’s real estate market.

9. The Alexis Weigand Real Estate Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Alexis Weigand Real Estate Group consists of 12 professionals. Alexis Weigand grew up on a ranch in Boerne and has been selling real estate in San Antonio for over 16 years. The firm focuses on areas that include Fair Oaks Ranch, Alamo Heights, Stone Oak and Helotes.

10. The Zaplac Group

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, Realtors, the Zaplac Group has a proven track record of success. The firm completed 175 transactions in 2022 and closed on more than $67 million in sales volume. With a focus on communities that include Victoria, Yoakum and Goliad, the Zaplac Group is committed to helping buyers find their dream homes. Dawn and Jimmy Zaplac got married in 2018 and joined forces to become a real estate powerhouse. They now have a team of five that’s dedicated to client satisfaction.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in San Antonio might start with one of the firms above. But it’s a good idea to explore different options before settling on a real estate agent to use.

Each real estate agent brings their own strategy, system, and work ethic into the mix. Interviewing several agents could help you make a more informed choice. And when you’re talking about something as big as buying a home, that’s important.

