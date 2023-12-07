The Power of Meditation: A Beginner’s Guide to Mindfulness

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be easy to lose track of time between taking care of work, family, errands…

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be easy to lose track of time between taking care of work, family, errands and everything in between. With the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, people are more stressed and distracted than ever, making it challenging to find moments of calm and peace of mind.

But with guidance and a little practice, meditation can help you relax, focus and, ultimately, live a happier life.

What Is Meditation?

The practice of meditation is a simple way to boost physical, mental and emotional well-being. Dating back thousands of years, mindfulness meditation is the practice of gently training your mind to focus your attention on the present moment using a focal point, like your breathing or your body’s sensations.

This practice helps quiet the chaos of a mind constantly looking to the future or thinking about the past and aims to cultivate awareness, reduce stress and promote a sense of calm and clarity.

Benefits of Meditation

Mindfulness meditation can have many positive impacts on your physical and mental health.

“There are so many positive benefits to practicing mindfulness meditation,” says Dr. Hui Qi Tong, the director of the Mindfulness Program at the Stanford Center for Integrative Medicine in Palo Alto, California. “For example, it enhances your ability to concentrate, calms the mind … and naturally increases a sense of compassion. We can feel more centered and less scattered.”

Some key benefits include:

— Improving emotional balance and mental health.

— Boosting emotional well-being.

— Reducing stress.

— Calming anxiety.

— Decreasing blood pressure.

— Lowering heart rate.

— Increasing mental focus.

— Improving sleep.

How to Meditate

Meditation is highly individualized. Just as everyone is different, everyone’s meditation practice will be unique to them. Trial and error will be involved while you find what works best for you, but the key to success is commitment and an open mind.

Here are steps to help get you started:

Step 1. Find a zen spot

It’s important to find a quiet, comfortable place that works for you. Whether it’s a dedicated corner in your bedroom or a peaceful spot in the park, a tranquil environment makes it easier to tune out external distractions and fosters a clearer mind — both of which are key to lulling yourself into a meditative state.

Step 2. Determine your time limit

If you’re new to meditating, it can be hard to quiet your mind for a long period of time. With all the stress and mental chatter from the day, it’ll take time and practice to slow down your thoughts. You may find that it’s easier to start with a few minutes, then work your way up.

“I start people out at five minutes a day and suggest if they are enjoying it to move up to 10 to 15 minutes. Most important is that it fits into their life,” says Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center in Los Angeles.

Step 3. Get comfortable

Take off any restrictive clothing or shoes that may distract you, and get into a comfortable seated position.

Step 4. Relax

Gently close your eyes, and take in a few slow breaths through your nose. Allow your body to relax by softening your face, shoulders, arms, fingers, legs and toes.

Step 5. Focus on your senses

How does your body feel? Are your arms at your sides, in your lap, the cushion or floor beneath you? What can you smell? What can you hear around you? Focusing on your body can help calm the thoughts running through your mind.

Step 6. Breathe

When you are ready, begin to focus on your breath. Feel the sensation of the breath coming in and out. If you find it difficult to just focus on the breath, tell yourself to “breathe in” and “breathe out” to get into a rhythm. For some, continuing to focus on body sensations rather than the breath coming in and out provides a better focal point.

Step 7. Redirect your mind

When your mind wanders, which it will, gently redirect yourself to focus back on your breath.

“One struggle that people encounter is they notice how active and restless their minds are and find it difficult to focus their attention on their breathing. It is important to know they are not doing anything wrong and this is normal,” Winston says. “Try not to let this frustrate or demoralize you as this happens to even the most seasoned meditator.”

Step 8. Crossing the finish line

When you’re ready, end your practice gently by opening your eyes and taking a moment before you get up. Some like to quietly observe what is around them, while others pay attention to how their body feels before they get up.

Meditation Tips and Resources

For those looking to establish a meditation practice, here are some helpful tips to get you started.

Adjust your expectations

It can be motivating and exciting to read about all of the potential benefits of meditation. In this day and age of instant gratification, it can also be frustrating if the benefits are slow to come, but don’t give up.

“To achieve long-term success, you need to be reasonable with your expectations,” Tong says.

Discover guided meditations

If you’re new to meditation and need assistance, there are many apps dedicated to guided meditations that fit your personal goals. Although some are free, most apps require you to purchase them for the full experience. Before you make that commitment, most will give a free trial period, so you can evaluate if the app is for you before making a purchase. Winston recommends the UCLA Mindful app as a place to begin.

Other highly rated apps to consider include:

— Calm.

— Headspace.

— Healthy Minds.

— Ten Percent Happier Meditation.

Find a rhythm, and be consistent

For many people, repetition is key to successfully incorporating a new habit into their daily lives. While mindfulness meditation can be done anywhere and anytime, sticking to a similar time and place every day can help make this a long-term practice.

You can do this by incorporating meditation into a specific part of your daily routine. For example, start your day with a mindfulness practice by showering, meditating and then getting ready for the day. After you come home from work, make it a habit of changing your clothes, meditating and then making dinner. Anchoring your practice to an existing part of your routine can help set you up for long-term success.

“Meditation is a personal journey, so be open to exploring and adapting your practice based on what suits you best,” Winston says. “With regular practice, meditation can become a rewarding part of your schedule.”

Common Questions about Meditation

Question: How do I know I am “doing it right”?

Answer: There is no “right” or “wrong” way to meditate. Once you learn the basics of mindfulness meditation, “doing it right” simply means doing it and keeping at it, Winston says.

Question: Do I need to purchase any items to meditate?

Answer: You can if you want to, but you don’t need to. Using essential oils and aromatherapy is popular among people who meditate. Part of the beauty of meditation is that it can be done with what you have on hand — a quiet place to sit, some motivation and comfortable clothing.

Question: Do I need to breathe in a specific way?

Answer: No, but do what works best for you. Some find taking more exaggerated breaths in and out helps them focus, while others find it distracting.

Question: How often should I meditate?

Answer: There is no set amount of days or time that yields the best results. Many experts agree that starting out with five minutes a few times a week and moving up slowly is a good approach.

Question: Should I set a timer to let me know when I’m done?

Answer: Do what feels natural to you. Some people find it helpful, especially at first, but some find that wondering when the timer will go off can be distracting.

Question: Do I have to meditate alone?

Answer: If you find it challenging to mediate by yourself, join a meditation class in your community. Some people find it motivating to have a partner in class to hold them accountable.

Question: Why aren’t I seeing immediate results?

Answer: Remember you are training your brain to work differently, and it’ll take time for your neural network to catch up. It is likely that some results, like a sense of calm, will come about faster than, say, a noticeable increase in your mental focus.

Bottom Line

Adopting a regular meditation practice is an effective way to help you foster a sense of calm and well-being by quietly cutting through the brain’s noise and chaos. Not only can it improve your ability to concentrate, feel more emotionally balanced and increase clarity, but it can also help you live a happier life in general.

“The beauty of meditation is that it can slide into a busy schedule with little disruption. It can be done anytime, anywhere while going about your daily routine,” Winston says. “Don’t get discouraged by early challenges. Give yourself time to develop a routine that works for you so that you can be more fully present.”

