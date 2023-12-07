The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $84.5 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.47 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.47 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $927.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $919.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $294.2 million, or $5.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.59 billion.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.60 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.81 billion to $3.88 billion.

