Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $364.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $335 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.37 billion.

