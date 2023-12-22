Steelcase: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30.8 million…

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $777.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $765 million to $790 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

