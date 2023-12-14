Live Radio
Steel Connect: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 14, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STCN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

