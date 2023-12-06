NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinkler Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $17…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinkler Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $17 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $186.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Sprinkler expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $187.5 million to $189.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Sprinkler expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 37 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $725.5 million to $727.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM

