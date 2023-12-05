Smucker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $194.9…

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $194.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.25 to $9.65 per share.

