Signet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $9.55 to $10.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.27 billion.

