SentinelOne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $164.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $169 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $616 million.

