Semtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $200.9 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in January, Semtech expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $200 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC

