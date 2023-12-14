Scholastic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported earnings of $76.9 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported earnings of $76.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.45.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $562.6 million in the period.

