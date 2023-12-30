Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bayside 65, C.D. Hylton 21 Briar Woods 46, Turner Ashby 37 Broadway 52, Page County 41 Caroline…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 65, C.D. Hylton 21

Briar Woods 46, Turner Ashby 37

Broadway 52, Page County 41

Caroline 49, Surry County 3

Carroll County 64, Orange Park, Fla. 57

Clarke County 33, Fairfax 26

Deep Creek 45, Manor High School 27

Flint Hill 68, James Monroe 44

Friends Central, Pa. 51, St. Annes-Belfield 42

Hampton Roads 43, Maury 42

John R. Lewis 50, Manassas Park 31

Kecoughtan 40, Great Bridge 15

Kempsville 50, Norcom 45

Lake Taylor 50, Grassfield 31

Lakeland 44, Churchland 24

Liberty Christian 66, Spotswood 47

Lightridge 48, TJ-Alexandria 38

Manchester 62, Princess Anne 53

Matoaca 68, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25

Menchville 76, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 67, OT

Norview 49, Green Run 32

Osbourn Park 64, Gwynn Park, Md. 40

Phoebus 39, Miller School 36

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 69, Norfolk Christian School 46

South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 48, Indian River 47

Stone Bridge 45, Colgan 39

Tuscarora 52, Wilson Memorial 44

Walhalla, S.C. 54, Christchurch 44

Wayne, W.Va. 67, James Wood 35

Westfield 53, West Potomac 48

William Fleming 54, Gainesville 35

Woodbridge 53, Lafayette 26

Woodstock Central 43, Buffalo Gap 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jenkins, Ky. vs. Richlands, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.