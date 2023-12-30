Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 65, C.D. Hylton 21
Briar Woods 46, Turner Ashby 37
Broadway 52, Page County 41
Caroline 49, Surry County 3
Carroll County 64, Orange Park, Fla. 57
Clarke County 33, Fairfax 26
Deep Creek 45, Manor High School 27
Flint Hill 68, James Monroe 44
Friends Central, Pa. 51, St. Annes-Belfield 42
Hampton Roads 43, Maury 42
John R. Lewis 50, Manassas Park 31
Kecoughtan 40, Great Bridge 15
Kempsville 50, Norcom 45
Lake Taylor 50, Grassfield 31
Lakeland 44, Churchland 24
Liberty Christian 66, Spotswood 47
Lightridge 48, TJ-Alexandria 38
Manchester 62, Princess Anne 53
Matoaca 68, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25
Menchville 76, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 67, OT
Norview 49, Green Run 32
Osbourn Park 64, Gwynn Park, Md. 40
Phoebus 39, Miller School 36
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 69, Norfolk Christian School 46
South Bronx Preparatory – A College Board, N.Y. 48, Indian River 47
Stone Bridge 45, Colgan 39
Tuscarora 52, Wilson Memorial 44
Walhalla, S.C. 54, Christchurch 44
Wayne, W.Va. 67, James Wood 35
Westfield 53, West Potomac 48
William Fleming 54, Gainesville 35
Woodbridge 53, Lafayette 26
Woodstock Central 43, Buffalo Gap 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jenkins, Ky. vs. Richlands, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
