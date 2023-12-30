Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Academy of the New Church, Pa. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62 Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 43, Lancaster 37 Central…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church, Pa. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 43, Lancaster 37

Central – Wise 54, Union 49, OT

Chilhowie 66, Lee High 59

Churchland 72, Kecoughtan 68

Fairfax Christian 86, La Academia Partnership Charter, Pa. 46

Freedom – South Riding 47, James Robinson 42

Graham 60, PikeView, W.Va. 45

Green Run 73, LEAD Academy, Tenn. 57

Hampton 56, Patriot 55

John Marshall 72, St. John’s, D.C. 70

Lebanon 58, Honaker 57, OT

Loudoun Valley 60, North Oconee, Ga. 56

Luella, Ga. 56, Atlantic Shores Christian 49

Page County 51, Woodstock Central 46

Peninsula Catholic 55, Linden, N.J. 53

Potomac 62, Tol. Start, Ohio 58

Severn, Md. 55, Norfolk Collegiate 51

Skyline 60, Strasburg 47

Smithfield 65, Bethel 62

Spotswood 85, E.C. Glass 59

Staunton 63, Madison County 51

Surry County 52, Nottoway 51

Thomas Dale 70, Deep Run 59

Veritas Collegiate Academy 93, Northview Academy, Tenn. 69

Willow Spring, N.C. 52, George Marshall 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jenkins, Ky. vs. Richlands, ppd.

Richlands vs. Jenkins, Ky., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

