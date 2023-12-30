Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church, Pa. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 43, Lancaster 37
Central – Wise 54, Union 49, OT
Chilhowie 66, Lee High 59
Churchland 72, Kecoughtan 68
Fairfax Christian 86, La Academia Partnership Charter, Pa. 46
Freedom – South Riding 47, James Robinson 42
Graham 60, PikeView, W.Va. 45
Green Run 73, LEAD Academy, Tenn. 57
Hampton 56, Patriot 55
John Marshall 72, St. John’s, D.C. 70
Lebanon 58, Honaker 57, OT
Loudoun Valley 60, North Oconee, Ga. 56
Luella, Ga. 56, Atlantic Shores Christian 49
Page County 51, Woodstock Central 46
Peninsula Catholic 55, Linden, N.J. 53
Potomac 62, Tol. Start, Ohio 58
Severn, Md. 55, Norfolk Collegiate 51
Skyline 60, Strasburg 47
Smithfield 65, Bethel 62
Spotswood 85, E.C. Glass 59
Staunton 63, Madison County 51
Surry County 52, Nottoway 51
Thomas Dale 70, Deep Run 59
Veritas Collegiate Academy 93, Northview Academy, Tenn. 69
Willow Spring, N.C. 52, George Marshall 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jenkins, Ky. vs. Richlands, ppd.
Richlands vs. Jenkins, Ky., ccd.
