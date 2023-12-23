Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckingham County 59, Cumberland 42
Carlisle 84, Eden Morehead, N.C. 81
Chantilly 55, Lakewood, S.C. 35
Charles City County High School 50, Rappahannock 47
Churchland 62, Bethel 50
Essex 39, Surry County 31
Fairfax Christian 73, Shining Stars Sports 46
Gonzaga College, D.C. 100, St. John Paul the Great 57
Hampton 69, Kempsville 55
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 59, National Christian Academy, Md. 55
Lafayette 64, Phoebus 60
Lake Taylor 79, Highland Springs 43
Lancaster 66, Caroline 35
Norfolk Collegiate 92, Hampton Christian 52
Norview 72, John Champe 47
Oscar Smith 58, Grafton 48
Paul VI Catholic High School 74, Link, Mo. 71
Petersburg 75, Carver Academy 68
Pulaski Co., Ky. 66, Carmel 53
St. John’s, D.C. 63, St. Christopher’s 57
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 61, Severn, Md. 54
Varina 72, Dinwiddie 56
Veritas Classic Christian School 84, Northumberland 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
