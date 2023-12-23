Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Buckingham County 59, Cumberland 42 Carlisle 84, Eden Morehead, N.C. 81 Chantilly 55, Lakewood, S.C. 35 Charles…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckingham County 59, Cumberland 42

Carlisle 84, Eden Morehead, N.C. 81

Chantilly 55, Lakewood, S.C. 35

Charles City County High School 50, Rappahannock 47

Churchland 62, Bethel 50

Essex 39, Surry County 31

Fairfax Christian 73, Shining Stars Sports 46

Gonzaga College, D.C. 100, St. John Paul the Great 57

Hampton 69, Kempsville 55

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 59, National Christian Academy, Md. 55

Lafayette 64, Phoebus 60

Lake Taylor 79, Highland Springs 43

Lancaster 66, Caroline 35

Norfolk Collegiate 92, Hampton Christian 52

Norview 72, John Champe 47

Oscar Smith 58, Grafton 48

Paul VI Catholic High School 74, Link, Mo. 71

Petersburg 75, Carver Academy 68

Pulaski Co., Ky. 66, Carmel 53

St. John’s, D.C. 63, St. Christopher’s 57

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 61, Severn, Md. 54

Varina 72, Dinwiddie 56

Veritas Classic Christian School 84, Northumberland 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.