Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacostia, D.C. 45, Heritage 34
Bethel 50, Oscar Smith 44
Bishop O’Connell 54, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 46
Brunswick Academy 49, Wake Prep, N.C. 41
Carlisle 61, Jefferson Christian 45
Clarke County 51, James Wood 29
Episcopal 50, Peddie, N.J. 15
Freedom 47, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 45
Highland Springs 54, Steward School 48
McLean 43, Westfield 36
NC Good Better Best, N.C. 57, John Marshall 49
Pulaski County 73, Radford 28
St. Annes-Belfield 62, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 46
Virginia Academy 44, Maret, D.C. 43
William Fleming 69, Cave Spring 30
Wilson Memorial 54, Western Albemarle 44
Woodgrove 102, Alexandria City 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
