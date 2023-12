Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ireton 82, Catholic 66 Brunswick Academy 44, Pungo Christian, N.C. 28 Carlisle 53, The Covenant School…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 82, Catholic 66

Brunswick Academy 44, Pungo Christian, N.C. 28

Carlisle 53, The Covenant School 47

Carroll County 57, Pulaski County 42

Central – Wise 55, Elizabethton, Tenn. 34

Centreville 49, Washington, W.Va. 34

Dayspring Christian Academy 44, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 40

Deep Creek 65, Bethel 34

Essex 70, Surry County 28

Gainesville 56, Rolesville, N.C. 48

Hayfield 50, Alexis I. duPont, Del. 40

Heritage 41, Dinwiddie 39

James Madison 58, Meridian High School 57

James Monroe 65, Narrows 56

Massaponax 48, Appoquinimink, Del. 36

Northside 57, Rockbridge County 29

Norview 45, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 43

Ridgeview 63, Rye Cove 34

Sullivan East, Tenn. 47, Union 39

Thomas Walker 63, Lynn Camp, Ky. 40

Tolsia, W.Va. 63, Hurley 44

West Potomac 44, South County 34

Western, Fla. 45, Chantilly 32

Western, Fla. 65, St. Margaret’s 45

She Got Game Classic=

Edison 57, Oakland Mills, Md. 41

George School, Pa. 62, TPLS Christian 42

Germantown Academy, Pa. 47, Steward School 34

Holy Child, Md. 54, William Fleming 49

Indian River 41, Fairview, Pa. 22

John Marshall 50, Oxon Hill, Md. 30

Langley 52, Forest Hills, Pa. 46

New Town, Md. 66, Colgan 61

Universal Audenried Charter School, Pa. 58, Osbourn Park 57

Virginia Academy 54, Good Counsel, Md. 48

Woodgrove 61, North Point, Md. 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

