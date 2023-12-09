Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 65, Midland Dow 45 Davison 46, Swartz Creek 27 Dexter 49, Saginaw Heritage…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 65, Midland Dow 45

Davison 46, Swartz Creek 27

Dexter 49, Saginaw Heritage 40

Frankfort 60, Cedarville 19

Grosse Pointe North 52, Marysville 44

Jackson Christian 35, Livingston Christian 29

Lake Leelanau St Mary 56, Brimley 41

Macomb Dakota 66, Utica Ford II 51

Marine City 61, Hazel Park 13

Petoskey 47, Grandville 44

Richmond 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 17

Warren Fitzgerald 38, St Clair 25

Xenia, Ohio 35, Coopersville 32

Yale 43, Owosso 36

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 70, St. Clair Shores South Lake 21

Ypsilanti Lincoln 69, Lansing Sexton 23

___

