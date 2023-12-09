Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 65, Midland Dow 45
Davison 46, Swartz Creek 27
Dexter 49, Saginaw Heritage 40
Frankfort 60, Cedarville 19
Grosse Pointe North 52, Marysville 44
Jackson Christian 35, Livingston Christian 29
Lake Leelanau St Mary 56, Brimley 41
Macomb Dakota 66, Utica Ford II 51
Marine City 61, Hazel Park 13
Petoskey 47, Grandville 44
Richmond 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 17
Warren Fitzgerald 38, St Clair 25
Xenia, Ohio 35, Coopersville 32
Yale 43, Owosso 36
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 70, St. Clair Shores South Lake 21
Ypsilanti Lincoln 69, Lansing Sexton 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
