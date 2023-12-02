Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL State Semifinal=
Class 1=
Essex 16, Altavista 8
Galax 49, Honaker 36
Class 2=
Radford 22, Graham 10
Riverheads 37, Poquoson 7
Class 3=
Lafayette 17, Brentsville 7
Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 6
Class 4=
Phoebus 25, King George 13
Salem 31, Tuscarora 21
Class 5=
Maury 55, Indian River 0
Stone Bridge 21, Matoaca 10
Class 6=
Freedom 55, James Madison 14
Highland Springs 35, Lake Braddock 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
