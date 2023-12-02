Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 5:00 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL State Semifinal=

Class 1=

Essex 16, Altavista 8

Galax 49, Honaker 36

Class 2=

Radford 22, Graham 10

Riverheads 37, Poquoson 7

Class 3=

Lafayette 17, Brentsville 7

Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 6

Class 4=

Phoebus 25, King George 13

Salem 31, Tuscarora 21

Class 5=

Maury 55, Indian River 0

Stone Bridge 21, Matoaca 10

Class 6=

Freedom 55, James Madison 14

Highland Springs 35, Lake Braddock 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

