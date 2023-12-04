SAIC: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $93 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $7.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.33 billion to $7.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.