RH: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $751.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $752.6 million.

RH expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.06 billion to $3.08 billion.

