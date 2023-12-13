REV Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.7 million in…

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $693.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.3 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.64 billion.

REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

