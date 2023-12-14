RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported profit of $2.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported profit of $2.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.2 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK

