RayzeBio, Hollysys Automation, Manchester United rise; ZIM Integrated falls, Tuesday, 12/26/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Manchester United Plc (MANU), up 68 cents to $20.52

The storied English soccer club agreed to sell a minority stake to British billionaire and lifelong fan Jim Ratcliffe.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), up $1.33 to $26.85

The maker of automation control systems received an updated buyout offer from a consortium led by Dazheng Group Acquisition.

RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB), up $30.83 to $61.40

The biotech company agreed to be acquired by pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), down 84 cents to $51.45

The big drug maker’s deal to acquire RayzeBio came just days after the company said it would buy Karuna Therapeutics for $14 billion.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), up $1.71 to $14.82

The maker of 3D printers received an increased buyout offer from Nano Dimension of $16.50 per share in cash.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), down $1.33 to $10.25

Shipping companies were broadly lower after Maersk said it is preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), up $3.73 to $9.92

The Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by AztraZeneca.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB), up 60 cents to $53.68

Energy companies rose broadly along with prices for crude oil.

