Qudian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Monday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its third quarter.

The Xiamen, China-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QD

