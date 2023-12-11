Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Qudian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Qudian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 11, 2023, 5:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Monday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its third quarter.

The Xiamen, China-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up