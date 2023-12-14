Quanex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported earnings of $27.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported earnings of $27.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $295.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.5 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NX

