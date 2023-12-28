CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 624¼ 636¼ 621¾ 631¼ +8¼ May 634 646½ 632¾ 642¼ +8½ Jul 639 651¾ 638½ 648 +8½ Sep 651¾ 660¾ 649 657½ +7¾ Dec 664¼ 672¼ 662¾ 669½ +7 Mar 674¼ 681¼ 674 677¾ +4¾ May 681 683¼ 681 683¼ +7 Jul 672 672 672 672 +2¼ Est. sales 39,317. Wed.’s sales 59,609 Wed.’s open int 361,007 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 476 478¾ 474 475 —1½ May 488 490¾ 486 487¼ —1¼ Jul 497½ 500 495¼ 496½ —1½ Sep 500 502¼ 497¾ 498¾ —1½ Dec 506 508¼ 504 505¼ —1¼ Mar 516½ 518¾ 514¾ 515¼ —2 May 521 521 520 520 —2¾ Jul 522¾ 523¾ 521 521¼ —2¼ Dec 506 506¾ 504 504½ —1¼ Est. sales 109,733. Wed.’s sales 169,085 Wed.’s open int 1,289,320, up 8,492 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375¾ 390 375 388½ +15¼ May 371¾ 387 371¾ 387 +16¼ Est. sales 460. Wed.’s sales 150 Wed.’s open int 3,321 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1315¾ 1324¼ 1303 1305½ —11¼ Mar 1319½ 1327½ 1309 1311½ —9 May 1327½ 1336½ 1318½ 1320¾ —8¾ Jul 1332½ 1341¼ 1323½ 1325¾ —8 Aug 1314 1321 1304½ 1306¼ —7¾ Sep 1278¾ 1284¼ 1269¾ 1271¼ —7¼ Nov 1265 1270¼ 1256¼ 1257¾ —7½ Jan 1272¾ 1276½ 1264 1265 —7¼ Mar 1268¾ 1273 1261¼ 1263¼ —6½ Jul 1273¼ 1273¼ 1269¼ 1270¼ —5 Nov 1231 1231 1228 1228 —4¾ Est. sales 135,118. Wed.’s sales 163,671 Wed.’s open int 625,756

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.