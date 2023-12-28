CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|624¼
|636¼
|621¾
|631¼
|+8¼
|May
|634
|646½
|632¾
|642¼
|+8½
|Jul
|639
|651¾
|638½
|648
|+8½
|Sep
|651¾
|660¾
|649
|657½
|+7¾
|Dec
|664¼
|672¼
|662¾
|669½
|+7
|Mar
|674¼
|681¼
|674
|677¾
|+4¾
|May
|681
|683¼
|681
|683¼
|+7
|Jul
|672
|672
|672
|672
|+2¼
|Est. sales 39,317.
|Wed.’s sales 59,609
|Wed.’s open int 361,007
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|476
|478¾
|474
|475
|—1½
|May
|488
|490¾
|486
|487¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|497½
|500
|495¼
|496½
|—1½
|Sep
|500
|502¼
|497¾
|498¾
|—1½
|Dec
|506
|508¼
|504
|505¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|516½
|518¾
|514¾
|515¼
|—2
|May
|521
|521
|520
|520
|—2¾
|Jul
|522¾
|523¾
|521
|521¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|506
|506¾
|504
|504½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 109,733.
|Wed.’s sales 169,085
|Wed.’s open int 1,289,320,
|up 8,492
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375¾
|390
|375
|388½
|+15¼
|May
|371¾
|387
|371¾
|387
|+16¼
|Est. sales 460.
|Wed.’s sales 150
|Wed.’s open int 3,321
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1315¾
|1324¼
|1303
|1305½
|—11¼
|Mar
|1319½
|1327½
|1309
|1311½
|—9
|May
|1327½
|1336½
|1318½
|1320¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|1332½
|1341¼
|1323½
|1325¾
|—8
|Aug
|1314
|1321
|1304½
|1306¼
|—7¾
|Sep
|1278¾
|1284¼
|1269¾
|1271¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1265
|1270¼
|1256¼
|1257¾
|—7½
|Jan
|1272¾
|1276½
|1264
|1265
|—7¼
|Mar
|1268¾
|1273
|1261¼
|1263¼
|—6½
|Jul
|1273¼
|1273¼
|1269¼
|1270¼
|—5
|Nov
|1231
|1231
|1228
|1228
|—4¾
|Est. sales 135,118.
|Wed.’s sales 163,671
|Wed.’s open int 625,756
