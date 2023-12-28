Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

December 28, 2023, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 624¼ 636¼ 621¾ 631¼ +8¼
May 634 646½ 632¾ 642¼ +8½
Jul 639 651¾ 638½ 648 +8½
Sep 651¾ 660¾ 649 657½ +7¾
Dec 664¼ 672¼ 662¾ 669½ +7
Mar 674¼ 681¼ 674 677¾ +4¾
May 681 683¼ 681 683¼ +7
Jul 672 672 672 672 +2¼
Est. sales 39,317. Wed.’s sales 59,609
Wed.’s open int 361,007
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 476 478¾ 474 475 —1½
May 488 490¾ 486 487¼ —1¼
Jul 497½ 500 495¼ 496½ —1½
Sep 500 502¼ 497¾ 498¾ —1½
Dec 506 508¼ 504 505¼ —1¼
Mar 516½ 518¾ 514¾ 515¼ —2
May 521 521 520 520 —2¾
Jul 522¾ 523¾ 521 521¼ —2¼
Dec 506 506¾ 504 504½ —1¼
Est. sales 109,733. Wed.’s sales 169,085
Wed.’s open int 1,289,320, up 8,492
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 375¾ 390 375 388½ +15¼
May 371¾ 387 371¾ 387 +16¼
Est. sales 460. Wed.’s sales 150
Wed.’s open int 3,321
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1315¾ 1324¼ 1303 1305½ —11¼
Mar 1319½ 1327½ 1309 1311½ —9
May 1327½ 1336½ 1318½ 1320¾ —8¾
Jul 1332½ 1341¼ 1323½ 1325¾ —8
Aug 1314 1321 1304½ 1306¼ —7¾
Sep 1278¾ 1284¼ 1269¾ 1271¼ —7¼
Nov 1265 1270¼ 1256¼ 1257¾ —7½
Jan 1272¾ 1276½ 1264 1265 —7¼
Mar 1268¾ 1273 1261¼ 1263¼ —6½
Jul 1273¼ 1273¼ 1269¼ 1270¼ —5
Nov 1231 1231 1228 1228 —4¾
Est. sales 135,118. Wed.’s sales 163,671
Wed.’s open int 625,756

