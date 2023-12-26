CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|615
|639¾
|611½
|637
|+20¾
|May
|625¾
|649¼
|622½
|647
|+19½
|Jul
|633
|655
|630
|653¾
|+19
|Sep
|641¼
|664½
|641¼
|664¼
|+18½
|Dec
|658¼
|676¾
|657¾
|676¾
|+18
|Mar
|672½
|686
|672½
|686
|+16¼
|Jul
|671
|671
|671
|671
|+1¾
|Est. sales 64,466.
|Fri.’s sales 46,005
|Fri.’s open int 357,665,
|up 712
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|473
|479½
|471½
|479¼
|+6¼
|May
|485¼
|491¾
|484
|491½
|+5¾
|Jul
|495
|501¼
|494
|500¾
|+5¼
|Sep
|498
|503¾
|496½
|503¼
|+5
|Dec
|504
|509¾
|502¾
|509¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|514¾
|520¼
|513¾
|520¼
|+4¾
|May
|521¼
|525
|521¼
|525
|+4¼
|Jul
|522
|526¾
|522
|526¾
|+5¼
|Sep
|508¾
|510½
|508¾
|510½
|+4
|Dec
|504½
|507¾
|504½
|507½
|+3
|Dec
|498
|498
|497¾
|497¾
|+½
|Est. sales 117,500.
|Fri.’s sales 142,450
|Fri.’s open int 127,730
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|362¼
|367¼
|360¼
|365¼
|+5¾
|May
|359½
|364¼
|359½
|363¼
|+4¼
|Est. sales 118.
|Fri.’s sales 158
|Fri.’s open int 3,344,
|up 20
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1299¾
|1311½
|1296
|1310¾
|+11
|Mar
|1307
|1318¼
|1302½
|1317¾
|+11½
|May
|1316¾
|1327
|1312¼
|1326½
|+9¾
|Jul
|1322½
|1331
|1316½
|1330½
|+8
|Aug
|1303½
|1312¼
|1298
|1312¼
|+7½
|Sep
|1271
|1277½
|1263½
|1277½
|+6¼
|Nov
|1262
|1264¾
|1249¾
|1264½
|+6½
|Jan
|1265¼
|1272
|1259¼
|1272
|+5½
|Jul
|1263¾
|1263¾
|1262¾
|1262¾
|—6½
|Nov
|1225
|1235½
|1223
|1235½
|+9½
|Est. sales 117,628.
|Fri.’s sales 22,294
|Fri.’s open int 652,838
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.