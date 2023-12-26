Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

December 26, 2023, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 615 639¾ 611½ 637 +20¾
May 625¾ 649¼ 622½ 647 +19½
Jul 633 655 630 653¾ +19
Sep 641¼ 664½ 641¼ 664¼ +18½
Dec 658¼ 676¾ 657¾ 676¾ +18
Mar 672½ 686 672½ 686 +16¼
Jul 671 671 671 671 +1¾
Est. sales 64,466. Fri.’s sales 46,005
Fri.’s open int 357,665, up 712
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 473 479½ 471½ 479¼ +6¼
May 485¼ 491¾ 484 491½ +5¾
Jul 495 501¼ 494 500¾ +5¼
Sep 498 503¾ 496½ 503¼ +5
Dec 504 509¾ 502¾ 509¼ +4¾
Mar 514¾ 520¼ 513¾ 520¼ +4¾
May 521¼ 525 521¼ 525 +4¼
Jul 522 526¾ 522 526¾ +5¼
Sep 508¾ 510½ 508¾ 510½ +4
Dec 504½ 507¾ 504½ 507½ +3
Dec 498 498 497¾ 497¾
Est. sales 117,500. Fri.’s sales 142,450
Fri.’s open int 127,730
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 362¼ 367¼ 360¼ 365¼ +5¾
May 359½ 364¼ 359½ 363¼ +4¼
Est. sales 118. Fri.’s sales 158
Fri.’s open int 3,344, up 20
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1299¾ 1311½ 1296 1310¾ +11
Mar 1307 1318¼ 1302½ 1317¾ +11½
May 1316¾ 1327 1312¼ 1326½ +9¾
Jul 1322½ 1331 1316½ 1330½ +8
Aug 1303½ 1312¼ 1298 1312¼ +7½
Sep 1271 1277½ 1263½ 1277½ +6¼
Nov 1262 1264¾ 1249¾ 1264½ +6½
Jan 1265¼ 1272 1259¼ 1272 +5½
Jul 1263¾ 1263¾ 1262¾ 1262¾ —6½
Nov 1225 1235½ 1223 1235½ +9½
Est. sales 117,628. Fri.’s sales 22,294
Fri.’s open int 652,838

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up