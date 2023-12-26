CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 615 639¾ 611½ 637 +20¾ May 625¾ 649¼ 622½ 647 +19½ Jul 633 655 630 653¾ +19 Sep 641¼ 664½ 641¼ 664¼ +18½ Dec 658¼ 676¾ 657¾ 676¾ +18 Mar 672½ 686 672½ 686 +16¼ Jul 671 671 671 671 +1¾ Est. sales 64,466. Fri.’s sales 46,005 Fri.’s open int 357,665, up 712 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 473 479½ 471½ 479¼ +6¼ May 485¼ 491¾ 484 491½ +5¾ Jul 495 501¼ 494 500¾ +5¼ Sep 498 503¾ 496½ 503¼ +5 Dec 504 509¾ 502¾ 509¼ +4¾ Mar 514¾ 520¼ 513¾ 520¼ +4¾ May 521¼ 525 521¼ 525 +4¼ Jul 522 526¾ 522 526¾ +5¼ Sep 508¾ 510½ 508¾ 510½ +4 Dec 504½ 507¾ 504½ 507½ +3 Dec 498 498 497¾ 497¾ +½ Est. sales 117,500. Fri.’s sales 142,450 Fri.’s open int 127,730 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 362¼ 367¼ 360¼ 365¼ +5¾ May 359½ 364¼ 359½ 363¼ +4¼ Est. sales 118. Fri.’s sales 158 Fri.’s open int 3,344, up 20 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1299¾ 1311½ 1296 1310¾ +11 Mar 1307 1318¼ 1302½ 1317¾ +11½ May 1316¾ 1327 1312¼ 1326½ +9¾ Jul 1322½ 1331 1316½ 1330½ +8 Aug 1303½ 1312¼ 1298 1312¼ +7½ Sep 1271 1277½ 1263½ 1277½ +6¼ Nov 1262 1264¾ 1249¾ 1264½ +6½ Jan 1265¼ 1272 1259¼ 1272 +5½ Jul 1263¾ 1263¾ 1262¾ 1262¾ —6½ Nov 1225 1235½ 1223 1235½ +9½ Est. sales 117,628. Fri.’s sales 22,294 Fri.’s open int 652,838

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.