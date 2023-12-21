CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|611½
|617¼
|610¼
|612¾
|+2¾
|May
|622
|627½
|621¼
|624½
|+3¼
|Jul
|630¼
|634¼
|628½
|632
|+4
|Sep
|640¾
|645
|639¾
|643½
|+4¾
|Dec
|654½
|658
|652¾
|657
|+5¼
|Mar
|667
|667¼
|665
|667¼
|+4½
|May
|669½
|669½
|667
|669½
|+1¾
|Jul
|660
|660
|660
|660
|—1¼
|Est. sales 72,259.
|Wed.’s sales 69,752
|Wed.’s open int 353,643,
|up 2,294
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|470
|473¾
|469¼
|473
|+3¼
|May
|483
|486¾
|482¼
|486
|+3½
|Jul
|493
|496¼
|492
|495½
|+3
|Sep
|495
|498¾
|494¾
|498
|+3
|Dec
|502
|505
|501¼
|504¼
|+2½
|Mar
|513
|515½
|512¼
|515¼
|+2¾
|May
|517½
|519
|517½
|519
|+1
|Jul
|520
|521¼
|520
|521¼
|+3
|Sep
|504¾
|506¼
|504¾
|506
|+1¼
|Dec
|503
|504¼
|502¾
|503½
|Mar
|509¾
|509¾
|509¾
|509¾
|—4
|Est. sales 212,993.
|Wed.’s sales 192,069
|Wed.’s open int 1,272,441,
|up 4,901
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375
|379¼
|361½
|363
|—15¾
|May
|372
|372
|363
|363
|—13
|Est. sales 211.
|Wed.’s sales 211
|Wed.’s open int 3,331,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1309½
|1310
|1295
|1298½
|—9¾
|Mar
|1316½
|1316¾
|1299¼
|1303½
|—12¼
|May
|1327¼
|1327½
|1311
|1315¼
|—11½
|Jul
|1332¾
|1332¾
|1316½
|1321¼
|—11½
|Aug
|1313
|1313
|1298¼
|1303¾
|—9¾
|Sep
|1272
|1276
|1262¾
|1268
|—9½
|Nov
|1263
|1263
|1248¾
|1253½
|—10¼
|Jan
|1267¾
|1267¾
|1258¾
|1261½
|—10¼
|Mar
|1259½
|1262¾
|1258¾
|1258¾
|—10¼
|May
|1260
|1263½
|1259¾
|1259¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|1263
|1268½
|1263
|1267¼
|—7
|Nov
|1214
|1222½
|1214
|1221
|—6¾
|Est. sales 299,789.
|Wed.’s sales 276,215
|Wed.’s open int 665,004
