CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 611½ 617¼ 610¼ 612¾ +2¾ May 622 627½ 621¼ 624½ +3¼ Jul 630¼ 634¼ 628½ 632 +4 Sep 640¾ 645 639¾ 643½ +4¾ Dec 654½ 658 652¾ 657 +5¼ Mar 667 667¼ 665 667¼ +4½ May 669½ 669½ 667 669½ +1¾ Jul 660 660 660 660 —1¼ Est. sales 72,259. Wed.’s sales 69,752 Wed.’s open int 353,643, up 2,294 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 470 473¾ 469¼ 473 +3¼ May 483 486¾ 482¼ 486 +3½ Jul 493 496¼ 492 495½ +3 Sep 495 498¾ 494¾ 498 +3 Dec 502 505 501¼ 504¼ +2½ Mar 513 515½ 512¼ 515¼ +2¾ May 517½ 519 517½ 519 +1 Jul 520 521¼ 520 521¼ +3 Sep 504¾ 506¼ 504¾ 506 +1¼ Dec 503 504¼ 502¾ 503½ Mar 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ —4 Est. sales 212,993. Wed.’s sales 192,069 Wed.’s open int 1,272,441, up 4,901 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375 379¼ 361½ 363 —15¾ May 372 372 363 363 —13 Est. sales 211. Wed.’s sales 211 Wed.’s open int 3,331, up 6 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1309½ 1310 1295 1298½ —9¾ Mar 1316½ 1316¾ 1299¼ 1303½ —12¼ May 1327¼ 1327½ 1311 1315¼ —11½ Jul 1332¾ 1332¾ 1316½ 1321¼ —11½ Aug 1313 1313 1298¼ 1303¾ —9¾ Sep 1272 1276 1262¾ 1268 —9½ Nov 1263 1263 1248¾ 1253½ —10¼ Jan 1267¾ 1267¾ 1258¾ 1261½ —10¼ Mar 1259½ 1262¾ 1258¾ 1258¾ —10¼ May 1260 1263½ 1259¾ 1259¾ —10¼ Jul 1263 1268½ 1263 1267¼ —7 Nov 1214 1222½ 1214 1221 —6¾ Est. sales 299,789. Wed.’s sales 276,215 Wed.’s open int 665,004

