The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 611½ 617¼ 610¼ 612¾ +2¾
May 622 627½ 621¼ 624½ +3¼
Jul 630¼ 634¼ 628½ 632 +4
Sep 640¾ 645 639¾ 643½ +4¾
Dec 654½ 658 652¾ 657 +5¼
Mar 667 667¼ 665 667¼ +4½
May 669½ 669½ 667 669½ +1¾
Jul 660 660 660 660 —1¼
Est. sales 72,259. Wed.’s sales 69,752
Wed.’s open int 353,643, up 2,294
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 470 473¾ 469¼ 473 +3¼
May 483 486¾ 482¼ 486 +3½
Jul 493 496¼ 492 495½ +3
Sep 495 498¾ 494¾ 498 +3
Dec 502 505 501¼ 504¼ +2½
Mar 513 515½ 512¼ 515¼ +2¾
May 517½ 519 517½ 519 +1
Jul 520 521¼ 520 521¼ +3
Sep 504¾ 506¼ 504¾ 506 +1¼
Dec 503 504¼ 502¾ 503½
Mar 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ —4
Est. sales 212,993. Wed.’s sales 192,069
Wed.’s open int 1,272,441, up 4,901
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 375 379¼ 361½ 363 —15¾
May 372 372 363 363 —13
Est. sales 211. Wed.’s sales 211
Wed.’s open int 3,331, up 6
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1309½ 1310 1295 1298½ —9¾
Mar 1316½ 1316¾ 1299¼ 1303½ —12¼
May 1327¼ 1327½ 1311 1315¼ —11½
Jul 1332¾ 1332¾ 1316½ 1321¼ —11½
Aug 1313 1313 1298¼ 1303¾ —9¾
Sep 1272 1276 1262¾ 1268 —9½
Nov 1263 1263 1248¾ 1253½ —10¼
Jan 1267¾ 1267¾ 1258¾ 1261½ —10¼
Mar 1259½ 1262¾ 1258¾ 1258¾ —10¼
May 1260 1263½ 1259¾ 1259¾ —10¼
Jul 1263 1268½ 1263 1267¼ —7
Nov 1214 1222½ 1214 1221 —6¾
Est. sales 299,789. Wed.’s sales 276,215
Wed.’s open int 665,004

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

