CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 622½ 625¼ 609 609¾ —13
May 634 635½ 620½ 621¼ —12
Jul 639 640¾ 626¾ 627½ —11
Sep 647¼ 649½ 637¼ 637¾ —9¾
Dec 658¼ 660 650 650½ —7¾
Mar 666½ 666½ 659 660¼ —5¾
May 661¼ 666 661¼ 665 —3
Est. sales 66,895. Tue.’s sales 63,238
Tue.’s open int 351,349
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 472¾ 475½ 468¼ 469¾ —3
May 485¼ 487¾ 481¼ 482½ —2¾
Jul 495 497½ 491¼ 492½ —2¼
Sep 496½ 499 493¾ 494¾ —1¾
Dec 503 505½ 500¼ 501½ —1¾
Mar 513¾ 515¾ 511 512 —1¾
May 518¾ 520½ 516¾ 517½ —1½
Jul 518¾ 521¼ 517¼ 517¾ —1½
Sep 504¾ 507½ 504 504¾ ½
Dec 503½ 506¾ 502¾ 502¾ —1
Dec 497 500 497 500 +2¾
Est. sales 204,273. Tue.’s sales 184,268
Tue.’s open int 1,267,540, up 10,976
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 385¾ 385¾ 373¼ 376 —9¼
May 372½ 377 372½ 377 —7
Est. sales 302. Tue.’s sales 302
Tue.’s open int 3,325
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1312½ 1321¾ 1305½ 1308¾ —3¾
Mar 1322¼ 1328¼ 1311¼ 1315¾ —6¾
May 1333 1338 1321½ 1327 —6
Jul 1339½ 1344 1327½ 1333 —6¾
Aug 1318 1324½ 1308½ 1313¾ —7
Sep 1282¼ 1287¼ 1272½ 1277¼ —7
Nov 1268½ 1274½ 1258½ 1263¾ —7
Jan 1277¼ 1278¼ 1266¾ 1268¾ —9¼
Mar 1263¾ 1263¾ 1263¾ 1263¾ —11¼
May 1273¾ 1274 1273¾ 1273¾ —2¼
Jul 1280 1280 1278¼ 1278¼ —1¾
Nov 1230½ 1231¼ 1225¾ 1225¾ —7½
Est. sales 333,086. Tue.’s sales 307,498
Tue.’s open int 693,382

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

