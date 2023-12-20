CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 622½ 625¼ 609 609¾ —13 May 634 635½ 620½ 621¼ —12 Jul 639 640¾ 626¾ 627½ —11 Sep 647¼ 649½ 637¼ 637¾ —9¾ Dec 658¼ 660 650 650½ —7¾ Mar 666½ 666½ 659 660¼ —5¾ May 661¼ 666 661¼ 665 —3 Est. sales 66,895. Tue.’s sales 63,238 Tue.’s open int 351,349 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 472¾ 475½ 468¼ 469¾ —3 May 485¼ 487¾ 481¼ 482½ —2¾ Jul 495 497½ 491¼ 492½ —2¼ Sep 496½ 499 493¾ 494¾ —1¾ Dec 503 505½ 500¼ 501½ —1¾ Mar 513¾ 515¾ 511 512 —1¾ May 518¾ 520½ 516¾ 517½ —1½ Jul 518¾ 521¼ 517¼ 517¾ —1½ Sep 504¾ 507½ 504 504¾ — ½ Dec 503½ 506¾ 502¾ 502¾ —1 Dec 497 500 497 500 +2¾ Est. sales 204,273. Tue.’s sales 184,268 Tue.’s open int 1,267,540, up 10,976 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 385¾ 385¾ 373¼ 376 —9¼ May 372½ 377 372½ 377 —7 Est. sales 302. Tue.’s sales 302 Tue.’s open int 3,325 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1312½ 1321¾ 1305½ 1308¾ —3¾ Mar 1322¼ 1328¼ 1311¼ 1315¾ —6¾ May 1333 1338 1321½ 1327 —6 Jul 1339½ 1344 1327½ 1333 —6¾ Aug 1318 1324½ 1308½ 1313¾ —7 Sep 1282¼ 1287¼ 1272½ 1277¼ —7 Nov 1268½ 1274½ 1258½ 1263¾ —7 Jan 1277¼ 1278¼ 1266¾ 1268¾ —9¼ Mar 1263¾ 1263¾ 1263¾ 1263¾ —11¼ May 1273¾ 1274 1273¾ 1273¾ —2¼ Jul 1280 1280 1278¼ 1278¼ —1¾ Nov 1230½ 1231¼ 1225¾ 1225¾ —7½ Est. sales 333,086. Tue.’s sales 307,498 Tue.’s open int 693,382

