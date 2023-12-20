CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|622½
|625¼
|609
|609¾
|—13
|May
|634
|635½
|620½
|621¼
|—12
|Jul
|639
|640¾
|626¾
|627½
|—11
|Sep
|647¼
|649½
|637¼
|637¾
|—9¾
|Dec
|658¼
|660
|650
|650½
|—7¾
|Mar
|666½
|666½
|659
|660¼
|—5¾
|May
|661¼
|666
|661¼
|665
|—3
|Est. sales 66,895.
|Tue.’s sales 63,238
|Tue.’s open int 351,349
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|472¾
|475½
|468¼
|469¾
|—3
|May
|485¼
|487¾
|481¼
|482½
|—2¾
|Jul
|495
|497½
|491¼
|492½
|—2¼
|Sep
|496½
|499
|493¾
|494¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|503
|505½
|500¼
|501½
|—1¾
|Mar
|513¾
|515¾
|511
|512
|—1¾
|May
|518¾
|520½
|516¾
|517½
|—1½
|Jul
|518¾
|521¼
|517¼
|517¾
|—1½
|Sep
|504¾
|507½
|504
|504¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|503½
|506¾
|502¾
|502¾
|—1
|Dec
|497
|500
|497
|500
|+2¾
|Est. sales 204,273.
|Tue.’s sales 184,268
|Tue.’s open int 1,267,540,
|up 10,976
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|385¾
|385¾
|373¼
|376
|—9¼
|May
|372½
|377
|372½
|377
|—7
|Est. sales 302.
|Tue.’s sales 302
|Tue.’s open int 3,325
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1312½
|1321¾
|1305½
|1308¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|1322¼
|1328¼
|1311¼
|1315¾
|—6¾
|May
|1333
|1338
|1321½
|1327
|—6
|Jul
|1339½
|1344
|1327½
|1333
|—6¾
|Aug
|1318
|1324½
|1308½
|1313¾
|—7
|Sep
|1282¼
|1287¼
|1272½
|1277¼
|—7
|Nov
|1268½
|1274½
|1258½
|1263¾
|—7
|Jan
|1277¼
|1278¼
|1266¾
|1268¾
|—9¼
|Mar
|1263¾
|1263¾
|1263¾
|1263¾
|—11¼
|May
|1273¾
|1274
|1273¾
|1273¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|1280
|1280
|1278¼
|1278¼
|—1¾
|Nov
|1230½
|1231¼
|1225¾
|1225¾
|—7½
|Est. sales 333,086.
|Tue.’s sales 307,498
|Tue.’s open int 693,382
