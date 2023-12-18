CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|629¾
|632
|617
|617
|—12¼
|May
|639¾
|641¼
|627¼
|627¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|643¼
|646
|632
|633¾
|—10½
|Sep
|649½
|652
|641¼
|643¼
|—9½
|Dec
|662¾
|662¾
|654¼
|655
|—8¼
|Mar
|666
|668
|662¼
|667¼
|—3¾
|May
|669¼
|669¼
|669¼
|669¼
|—3
|Jul
|656
|656
|656
|656
|—7
|Est. sales 94,448.
|Fri.’s sales 89,786
|Fri.’s open int 350,216
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|482½
|482¾
|475½
|476¼
|—6¾
|May
|495
|495
|488
|489
|—6¼
|Jul
|504½
|504½
|497¾
|498¾
|—6
|Sep
|505¼
|505½
|499¾
|500½
|—5
|Dec
|511¾
|512¼
|506¾
|507¼
|—5
|Mar
|520½
|521¼
|517
|517¾
|—4½
|May
|523¾
|523¾
|521¾
|521¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|526¾
|526¾
|522¼
|522¼
|—5
|Sep
|510¾
|511
|509¼
|509¼
|—1½
|Dec
|508½
|509½
|508
|508
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 195,818.
|Fri.’s sales 178,179
|Fri.’s open int 1,257,573,
|up 9,253
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375½
|382
|373¾
|381¼
|+5¾
|May
|382¼
|382¼
|380
|380
|+3
|Est. sales 417.
|Fri.’s sales 417
|Fri.’s open int 3,397
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1318
|1326
|1307
|1325¾
|+10
|Mar
|1332¾
|1339¼
|1322¾
|1338¾
|+7¼
|May
|1347
|1349¾
|1334¼
|1349¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|1351¾
|1355½
|1340¾
|1355
|+5
|Aug
|1333
|1335¾
|1321½
|1335
|+4
|Sep
|1294¼
|1297½
|1284¾
|1297½
|+5½
|Nov
|1277
|1281½
|1268¾
|1281¼
|+5
|Jan
|1285½
|1288
|1276¾
|1288
|+5
|Mar
|1281¾
|1283¼
|1275½
|1283¼
|+3½
|May
|1283¾
|1284½
|1283½
|1284½
|+4
|Jul
|1283¼
|1289¼
|1282¼
|1289¼
|+4¼
|Nov
|1239
|1243¾
|1239
|1242
|+1¼
|Est. sales 260,801.
|Fri.’s sales 242,211
|Fri.’s open int 713,970,
|up 2,663
