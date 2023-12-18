Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 629¾ 632 617 617 —12¼
May 639¾ 641¼ 627¼ 627¾ —11¾
Jul 643¼ 646 632 633¾ —10½
Sep 649½ 652 641¼ 643¼ —9½
Dec 662¾ 662¾ 654¼ 655 —8¼
Mar 666 668 662¼ 667¼ —3¾
May 669¼ 669¼ 669¼ 669¼ —3
Jul 656 656 656 656 —7
Est. sales 94,448. Fri.’s sales 89,786
Fri.’s open int 350,216
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 482½ 482¾ 475½ 476¼ —6¾
May 495 495 488 489 —6¼
Jul 504½ 504½ 497¾ 498¾ —6
Sep 505¼ 505½ 499¾ 500½ —5
Dec 511¾ 512¼ 506¾ 507¼ —5
Mar 520½ 521¼ 517 517¾ —4½
May 523¾ 523¾ 521¾ 521¾ —5¼
Jul 526¾ 526¾ 522¼ 522¼ —5
Sep 510¾ 511 509¼ 509¼ —1½
Dec 508½ 509½ 508 508 ¾
Est. sales 195,818. Fri.’s sales 178,179
Fri.’s open int 1,257,573, up 9,253
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 375½ 382 373¾ 381¼ +5¾
May 382¼ 382¼ 380 380 +3
Est. sales 417. Fri.’s sales 417
Fri.’s open int 3,397
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1318 1326 1307 1325¾ +10
Mar 1332¾ 1339¼ 1322¾ 1338¾ +7¼
May 1347 1349¾ 1334¼ 1349¼ +6¼
Jul 1351¾ 1355½ 1340¾ 1355 +5
Aug 1333 1335¾ 1321½ 1335 +4
Sep 1294¼ 1297½ 1284¾ 1297½ +5½
Nov 1277 1281½ 1268¾ 1281¼ +5
Jan 1285½ 1288 1276¾ 1288 +5
Mar 1281¾ 1283¼ 1275½ 1283¼ +3½
May 1283¾ 1284½ 1283½ 1284½ +4
Jul 1283¼ 1289¼ 1282¼ 1289¼ +4¼
Nov 1239 1243¾ 1239 1242 +1¼
Est. sales 260,801. Fri.’s sales 242,211
Fri.’s open int 713,970, up 2,663

