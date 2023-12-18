CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 629¾ 632 617 617 —12¼ May 639¾ 641¼ 627¼ 627¾ —11¾ Jul 643¼ 646 632 633¾ —10½ Sep 649½ 652 641¼ 643¼ —9½ Dec 662¾ 662¾ 654¼ 655 —8¼ Mar 666 668 662¼ 667¼ —3¾ May 669¼ 669¼ 669¼ 669¼ —3 Jul 656 656 656 656 —7 Est. sales 94,448. Fri.’s sales 89,786 Fri.’s open int 350,216 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 482½ 482¾ 475½ 476¼ —6¾ May 495 495 488 489 —6¼ Jul 504½ 504½ 497¾ 498¾ —6 Sep 505¼ 505½ 499¾ 500½ —5 Dec 511¾ 512¼ 506¾ 507¼ —5 Mar 520½ 521¼ 517 517¾ —4½ May 523¾ 523¾ 521¾ 521¾ —5¼ Jul 526¾ 526¾ 522¼ 522¼ —5 Sep 510¾ 511 509¼ 509¼ —1½ Dec 508½ 509½ 508 508 — ¾ Est. sales 195,818. Fri.’s sales 178,179 Fri.’s open int 1,257,573, up 9,253 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375½ 382 373¾ 381¼ +5¾ May 382¼ 382¼ 380 380 +3 Est. sales 417. Fri.’s sales 417 Fri.’s open int 3,397 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1318 1326 1307 1325¾ +10 Mar 1332¾ 1339¼ 1322¾ 1338¾ +7¼ May 1347 1349¾ 1334¼ 1349¼ +6¼ Jul 1351¾ 1355½ 1340¾ 1355 +5 Aug 1333 1335¾ 1321½ 1335 +4 Sep 1294¼ 1297½ 1284¾ 1297½ +5½ Nov 1277 1281½ 1268¾ 1281¼ +5 Jan 1285½ 1288 1276¾ 1288 +5 Mar 1281¾ 1283¼ 1275½ 1283¼ +3½ May 1283¾ 1284½ 1283½ 1284½ +4 Jul 1283¼ 1289¼ 1282¼ 1289¼ +4¼ Nov 1239 1243¾ 1239 1242 +1¼ Est. sales 260,801. Fri.’s sales 242,211 Fri.’s open int 713,970, up 2,663

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.