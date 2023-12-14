CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 594 +8¾ Mar 608 619½ 606½ 614¾ +9½ May 620 630¼ 617½ 624¼ +7¾ Jul 626¼ 636½ 624 629¾ +6 Sep 639¼ 646½ 634½ 639¼ +4½ Dec 649 658¼ 646¾ 651 +3½ Mar 660½ 666 656¾ 658 +1 May 665¼ 665¼ 660 661 +¾ Jul 656¾ 656¾ 656¾ 656¾ +½ Sep 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ — ¼ Dec 676¾ 676¾ 676¾ 676¾ — ½ Est. sales 103,076. Wed.’s sales 92,405 Wed.’s open int 354,436, up 6,976 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 459 460 456¾ 456¾ Mar 481 484¼ 479 479½ May 493½ 496¾ 491¾ 492 — ½ Jul 502½ 505¾ 501 501¾ Sep 502¼ 505¾ 501½ 502½ +¾ Dec 509 511½ 507¼ 508½ +¾ Mar 519½ 521½ 517½ 519 +1¼ May 524¾ 525 524¾ 525 +2 Jul 524½ 526¾ 523¼ 523¼ — ¼ Sep 508 508½ 508 508½ — ¼ Dec 507½ 509½ 507 507½ +¼ Dec 502 502 500 500 —1¾ Est. sales 232,386. Wed.’s sales 210,275 Wed.’s open int 1,248,197 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 364¾ Mar 355¾ 367½ 349¼ 367 +12¾ May 360 367½ 355¾ 367½ +8 Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 416 Wed.’s open int 3,455, up 41 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1311 1319¼ 1304 1311¾ +4¼ Mar 1329 1337½ 1323 1330 +3¾ May 1344 1350¾ 1336½ 1343½ +3¼ Jul 1351¼ 1357 1343¼ 1350¾ +4 Aug 1333 1337 1323¾ 1332 +4¾ Sep 1295 1297½ 1284½ 1294½ +6½ Nov 1275½ 1283½ 1269¾ 1279¾ +5½ Jan 1287¾ 1290½ 1278¼ 1287½ +5½ Mar 1285 1286¼ 1283 1283 +4¼ Jul 1288¾ 1288¾ 1287¾ 1287¾ +4 Nov 1244 1244¼ 1244 1244¼ +4 Nov 1185 1185 1185 1185 +1 Est. sales 302,889. Wed.’s sales 266,034 Wed.’s open int 712,859

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.