Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

December 14, 2023, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 594 +8¾
Mar 608 619½ 606½ 614¾ +9½
May 620 630¼ 617½ 624¼ +7¾
Jul 626¼ 636½ 624 629¾ +6
Sep 639¼ 646½ 634½ 639¼ +4½
Dec 649 658¼ 646¾ 651 +3½
Mar 660½ 666 656¾ 658 +1
May 665¼ 665¼ 660 661
Jul 656¾ 656¾ 656¾ 656¾
Sep 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ ¼
Dec 676¾ 676¾ 676¾ 676¾ ½
Est. sales 103,076. Wed.’s sales 92,405
Wed.’s open int 354,436, up 6,976
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 459 460 456¾ 456¾
Mar 481 484¼ 479 479½
May 493½ 496¾ 491¾ 492 ½
Jul 502½ 505¾ 501 501¾
Sep 502¼ 505¾ 501½ 502½
Dec 509 511½ 507¼ 508½
Mar 519½ 521½ 517½ 519 +1¼
May 524¾ 525 524¾ 525 +2
Jul 524½ 526¾ 523¼ 523¼ ¼
Sep 508 508½ 508 508½ ¼
Dec 507½ 509½ 507 507½
Dec 502 502 500 500 —1¾
Est. sales 232,386. Wed.’s sales 210,275
Wed.’s open int 1,248,197
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 364¾
Mar 355¾ 367½ 349¼ 367 +12¾
May 360 367½ 355¾ 367½ +8
Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 416
Wed.’s open int 3,455, up 41
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1311 1319¼ 1304 1311¾ +4¼
Mar 1329 1337½ 1323 1330 +3¾
May 1344 1350¾ 1336½ 1343½ +3¼
Jul 1351¼ 1357 1343¼ 1350¾ +4
Aug 1333 1337 1323¾ 1332 +4¾
Sep 1295 1297½ 1284½ 1294½ +6½
Nov 1275½ 1283½ 1269¾ 1279¾ +5½
Jan 1287¾ 1290½ 1278¼ 1287½ +5½
Mar 1285 1286¼ 1283 1283 +4¼
Jul 1288¾ 1288¾ 1287¾ 1287¾ +4
Nov 1244 1244¼ 1244 1244¼ +4
Nov 1185 1185 1185 1185 +1
Est. sales 302,889. Wed.’s sales 266,034
Wed.’s open int 712,859

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up