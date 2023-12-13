CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|624¼
|626½
|602½
|604¼
|—21¼
|May
|634½
|636½
|613¾
|615¼
|—20¼
|Jul
|642
|642¼
|621¼
|622¾
|—19¼
|Sep
|650½
|651¾
|632¼
|633½
|—18¼
|Dec
|662¼
|664¾
|645¼
|646¼
|—17¾
|Mar
|671½
|671½
|655¾
|656½
|—16
|May
|661¾
|661¾
|658¼
|659½
|—14¼
|Jul
|652
|655¾
|652
|655¾
|—9¾
|Sep
|662
|662
|662
|662
|—6½
|Dec
|675
|675
|675
|675
|—
|½
|Est. sales 86,181.
|Tue.’s sales 81,922
|Tue.’s open int 347,460
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|462½
|462½
|455
|458½
|—4
|Mar
|484
|485
|477½
|480
|—5¼
|May
|496¼
|496¾
|490¼
|492½
|—4¾
|Jul
|505
|505¾
|500
|502¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|505
|506
|500¾
|502
|—4
|Dec
|510¾
|511¼
|506¾
|508
|—3½
|Mar
|521
|521½
|516¾
|517¾
|—4
|May
|523¼
|524½
|522½
|522½
|—4
|Jul
|525½
|526¼
|523¼
|523¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|509½
|509½
|509½
|509½
|—2
|Dec
|508
|509
|506
|507¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|500
|501¼
|499¾
|500
|—1¼
|Est. sales 177,518.
|Tue.’s sales 156,387
|Tue.’s open int 1,251,100,
|up 211
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|344¼
|346
|338
|340½
|—3¼
|May
|347¼
|347½
|343¾
|347½
|—1
|Dec
|374¾
|374¾
|370
|370
|+4¾
|Est. sales 450.
|Tue.’s sales 450
|Tue.’s open int 3,414,
|up 47
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1323
|1323½
|1302½
|1305¼
|—18½
|Mar
|1341¾
|1342¼
|1321¾
|1324½
|—18¼
|May
|1355
|1355¼
|1335¾
|1338¾
|—17¼
|Jul
|1359½
|1360½
|1342¼
|1345¼
|—16¾
|Aug
|1335
|1337
|1322¾
|1325¼
|—14½
|Sep
|1293¾
|1295
|1284
|1286
|—12
|Nov
|1278¼
|1279¾
|1268¼
|1272
|—9½
|Jan
|1284½
|1285¾
|1276
|1278¾
|—10¼
|Mar
|1274¼
|1279
|1273
|1275½
|—9¼
|May
|1279¾
|1279¾
|1276¾
|1276¾
|—8
|Jul
|1277¾
|1282¾
|1277¾
|1279¾
|—8¾
|Nov
|1241
|1242
|1235½
|1237
|—10
|Est. sales 332,747.
|Tue.’s sales 308,166
|Tue.’s open int 718,648
