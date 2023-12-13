Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

December 13, 2023, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 624¼ 626½ 602½ 604¼ —21¼
May 634½ 636½ 613¾ 615¼ —20¼
Jul 642 642¼ 621¼ 622¾ —19¼
Sep 650½ 651¾ 632¼ 633½ —18¼
Dec 662¼ 664¾ 645¼ 646¼ —17¾
Mar 671½ 671½ 655¾ 656½ —16
May 661¾ 661¾ 658¼ 659½ —14¼
Jul 652 655¾ 652 655¾ —9¾
Sep 662 662 662 662 —6½
Dec 675 675 675 675 ½
Est. sales 86,181. Tue.’s sales 81,922
Tue.’s open int 347,460
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 462½ 462½ 455 458½ —4
Mar 484 485 477½ 480 —5¼
May 496¼ 496¾ 490¼ 492½ —4¾
Jul 505 505¾ 500 502¼ —3¾
Sep 505 506 500¾ 502 —4
Dec 510¾ 511¼ 506¾ 508 —3½
Mar 521 521½ 516¾ 517¾ —4
May 523¼ 524½ 522½ 522½ —4
Jul 525½ 526¼ 523¼ 523¼ —3¾
Sep 509½ 509½ 509½ 509½ —2
Dec 508 509 506 507¼ —1¾
Dec 500 501¼ 499¾ 500 —1¼
Est. sales 177,518. Tue.’s sales 156,387
Tue.’s open int 1,251,100, up 211
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 344¼ 346 338 340½ —3¼
May 347¼ 347½ 343¾ 347½ —1
Dec 374¾ 374¾ 370 370 +4¾
Est. sales 450. Tue.’s sales 450
Tue.’s open int 3,414, up 47
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1323 1323½ 1302½ 1305¼ —18½
Mar 1341¾ 1342¼ 1321¾ 1324½ —18¼
May 1355 1355¼ 1335¾ 1338¾ —17¼
Jul 1359½ 1360½ 1342¼ 1345¼ —16¾
Aug 1335 1337 1322¾ 1325¼ —14½
Sep 1293¾ 1295 1284 1286 —12
Nov 1278¼ 1279¾ 1268¼ 1272 —9½
Jan 1284½ 1285¾ 1276 1278¾ —10¼
Mar 1274¼ 1279 1273 1275½ —9¼
May 1279¾ 1279¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ —8
Jul 1277¾ 1282¾ 1277¾ 1279¾ —8¾
Nov 1241 1242 1235½ 1237 —10
Est. sales 332,747. Tue.’s sales 308,166
Tue.’s open int 718,648

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up