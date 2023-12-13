CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 624¼ 626½ 602½ 604¼ —21¼ May 634½ 636½ 613¾ 615¼ —20¼ Jul 642 642¼ 621¼ 622¾ —19¼ Sep 650½ 651¾ 632¼ 633½ —18¼ Dec 662¼ 664¾ 645¼ 646¼ —17¾ Mar 671½ 671½ 655¾ 656½ —16 May 661¾ 661¾ 658¼ 659½ —14¼ Jul 652 655¾ 652 655¾ —9¾ Sep 662 662 662 662 —6½ Dec 675 675 675 675 — ½ Est. sales 86,181. Tue.’s sales 81,922 Tue.’s open int 347,460 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 462½ 462½ 455 458½ —4 Mar 484 485 477½ 480 —5¼ May 496¼ 496¾ 490¼ 492½ —4¾ Jul 505 505¾ 500 502¼ —3¾ Sep 505 506 500¾ 502 —4 Dec 510¾ 511¼ 506¾ 508 —3½ Mar 521 521½ 516¾ 517¾ —4 May 523¼ 524½ 522½ 522½ —4 Jul 525½ 526¼ 523¼ 523¼ —3¾ Sep 509½ 509½ 509½ 509½ —2 Dec 508 509 506 507¼ —1¾ Dec 500 501¼ 499¾ 500 —1¼ Est. sales 177,518. Tue.’s sales 156,387 Tue.’s open int 1,251,100, up 211 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 344¼ 346 338 340½ —3¼ May 347¼ 347½ 343¾ 347½ —1 Dec 374¾ 374¾ 370 370 +4¾ Est. sales 450. Tue.’s sales 450 Tue.’s open int 3,414, up 47 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1323 1323½ 1302½ 1305¼ —18½ Mar 1341¾ 1342¼ 1321¾ 1324½ —18¼ May 1355 1355¼ 1335¾ 1338¾ —17¼ Jul 1359½ 1360½ 1342¼ 1345¼ —16¾ Aug 1335 1337 1322¾ 1325¼ —14½ Sep 1293¾ 1295 1284 1286 —12 Nov 1278¼ 1279¾ 1268¼ 1272 —9½ Jan 1284½ 1285¾ 1276 1278¾ —10¼ Mar 1274¼ 1279 1273 1275½ —9¼ May 1279¾ 1279¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ —8 Jul 1277¾ 1282¾ 1277¾ 1279¾ —8¾ Nov 1241 1242 1235½ 1237 —10 Est. sales 332,747. Tue.’s sales 308,166 Tue.’s open int 718,648

