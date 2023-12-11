CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 632 633¼ 608¼ 608¾ —23 May 640 641¼ 618¼ 619¼ —21¼ Jul 644¾ 645½ 624 625¾ —19¾ Sep 652¼ 654 633¾ 635¾ —19 Dec 664¼ 666 646 648 —18¾ Mar 672 674 655½ 658 —17½ May 663¾ 663¾ 657¼ 659¾ —17¼ Jul 651½ 651½ 650 650 —17¼ Est. sales 129,589. Fri.’s sales 123,320 Fri.’s open int 357,933 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 465½ 466¼ 461 461¾ —4 Mar 486½ 487½ 479¾ 481 —4½ May 498¼ 499½ 492 493¼ —4¼ Jul 507 507¾ 501¼ 503 —3 Sep 508 508¾ 502¾ 504½ —3 Dec 513¼ 514 509 509¾ —2¾ Mar 522¾ 524¼ 519¼ 520¼ —2½ May 528¾ 528¾ 525 525 —2¾ Jul 527½ 528¾ 527¼ 527¼ — ¾ Dec 509¾ 510½ 509 509 — ¼ Dec 504½ 504½ 503 503 —1 Est. sales 211,371. Fri.’s sales 200,254 Fri.’s open int 1,249,976 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 358½ 369¾ 337½ 344 —11½ May 355 355 346½ 346½ —12¾ Est. sales 479. Fri.’s sales 479 Fri.’s open int 3,180, up 34 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1309½ 1335½ 1307 1334 +30 Mar 1328½ 1352¾ 1326½ 1351½ +28½ May 1342½ 1365¼ 1340½ 1363¾ +26½ Jul 1349½ 1369¾ 1347 1368¾ +24¾ Aug 1331¾ 1346½ 1328½ 1346 +22¾ Sep 1293 1304 1287¾ 1303½ +18¼ Nov 1273½ 1287½ 1272 1287 +16½ Jan 1284 1295 1280½ 1293¼ +14¼ Mar 1278½ 1286½ 1278½ 1285¼ +10 Jul 1290¾ 1290¾ 1289½ 1289½ +10 Nov 1253 1253 1253 1253 +12¼ Est. sales 302,825. Fri.’s sales 280,448 Fri.’s open int 713,525

