CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|632
|633¼
|608¼
|608¾
|—23
|May
|640
|641¼
|618¼
|619¼
|—21¼
|Jul
|644¾
|645½
|624
|625¾
|—19¾
|Sep
|652¼
|654
|633¾
|635¾
|—19
|Dec
|664¼
|666
|646
|648
|—18¾
|Mar
|672
|674
|655½
|658
|—17½
|May
|663¾
|663¾
|657¼
|659¾
|—17¼
|Jul
|651½
|651½
|650
|650
|—17¼
|Est. sales 129,589.
|Fri.’s sales 123,320
|Fri.’s open int 357,933
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|465½
|466¼
|461
|461¾
|—4
|Mar
|486½
|487½
|479¾
|481
|—4½
|May
|498¼
|499½
|492
|493¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|507
|507¾
|501¼
|503
|—3
|Sep
|508
|508¾
|502¾
|504½
|—3
|Dec
|513¼
|514
|509
|509¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|522¾
|524¼
|519¼
|520¼
|—2½
|May
|528¾
|528¾
|525
|525
|—2¾
|Jul
|527½
|528¾
|527¼
|527¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|509¾
|510½
|509
|509
|—
|¼
|Dec
|504½
|504½
|503
|503
|—1
|Est. sales 211,371.
|Fri.’s sales 200,254
|Fri.’s open int 1,249,976
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|358½
|369¾
|337½
|344
|—11½
|May
|355
|355
|346½
|346½
|—12¾
|Est. sales 479.
|Fri.’s sales 479
|Fri.’s open int 3,180,
|up 34
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1309½
|1335½
|1307
|1334
|+30
|Mar
|1328½
|1352¾
|1326½
|1351½
|+28½
|May
|1342½
|1365¼
|1340½
|1363¾
|+26½
|Jul
|1349½
|1369¾
|1347
|1368¾
|+24¾
|Aug
|1331¾
|1346½
|1328½
|1346
|+22¾
|Sep
|1293
|1304
|1287¾
|1303½
|+18¼
|Nov
|1273½
|1287½
|1272
|1287
|+16½
|Jan
|1284
|1295
|1280½
|1293¼
|+14¼
|Mar
|1278½
|1286½
|1278½
|1285¼
|+10
|Jul
|1290¾
|1290¾
|1289½
|1289½
|+10
|Nov
|1253
|1253
|1253
|1253
|+12¼
|Est. sales 302,825.
|Fri.’s sales 280,448
|Fri.’s open int 713,525
