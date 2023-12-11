Live Radio
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 632 633¼ 608¼ 608¾ —23
May 640 641¼ 618¼ 619¼ —21¼
Jul 644¾ 645½ 624 625¾ —19¾
Sep 652¼ 654 633¾ 635¾ —19
Dec 664¼ 666 646 648 —18¾
Mar 672 674 655½ 658 —17½
May 663¾ 663¾ 657¼ 659¾ —17¼
Jul 651½ 651½ 650 650 —17¼
Est. sales 129,589. Fri.’s sales 123,320
Fri.’s open int 357,933
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 465½ 466¼ 461 461¾ —4
Mar 486½ 487½ 479¾ 481 —4½
May 498¼ 499½ 492 493¼ —4¼
Jul 507 507¾ 501¼ 503 —3
Sep 508 508¾ 502¾ 504½ —3
Dec 513¼ 514 509 509¾ —2¾
Mar 522¾ 524¼ 519¼ 520¼ —2½
May 528¾ 528¾ 525 525 —2¾
Jul 527½ 528¾ 527¼ 527¼ ¾
Dec 509¾ 510½ 509 509 ¼
Dec 504½ 504½ 503 503 —1
Est. sales 211,371. Fri.’s sales 200,254
Fri.’s open int 1,249,976
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 358½ 369¾ 337½ 344 —11½
May 355 355 346½ 346½ —12¾
Est. sales 479. Fri.’s sales 479
Fri.’s open int 3,180, up 34
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1309½ 1335½ 1307 1334 +30
Mar 1328½ 1352¾ 1326½ 1351½ +28½
May 1342½ 1365¼ 1340½ 1363¾ +26½
Jul 1349½ 1369¾ 1347 1368¾ +24¾
Aug 1331¾ 1346½ 1328½ 1346 +22¾
Sep 1293 1304 1287¾ 1303½ +18¼
Nov 1273½ 1287½ 1272 1287 +16½
Jan 1284 1295 1280½ 1293¼ +14¼
Mar 1278½ 1286½ 1278½ 1285¼ +10
Jul 1290¾ 1290¾ 1289½ 1289½ +10
Nov 1253 1253 1253 1253 +12¼
Est. sales 302,825. Fri.’s sales 280,448
Fri.’s open int 713,525

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

