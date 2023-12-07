CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 622¾ 622¾ 622¾ 622¾ +7 Mar 631¼ 645 621¾ 640¾ +7¼ May 641¼ 651¾ 631 648¼ +4½ Jul 646¾ 654½ 636½ 652 +3½ Sep 653¼ 662 644¼ 659¾ +3½ Dec 665 673 655¼ 670¾ +3½ Mar 670¾ 679¼ 663¼ 678¼ +3 May 666 678¼ 663¾ 678¼ +1¼ Jul 657 665¾ 654¾ 665¾ —5½ Est. sales 156,997. Wed.’s sales 192,358 Wed.’s open int 385,020 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 465 468¼ 465 468 +3¼ Mar 484 489¼ 483 487¾ +3½ May 495¾ 500¾ 494½ 499½ +3¾ Jul 503¾ 509 502½ 507¾ +3¾ Sep 504 509¼ 503½ 508½ +3¾ Dec 509¾ 514 508¾ 513¼ +3¼ Mar 519 524 518¾ 524 +3¾ May 527 529 524¾ 528½ +3 Jul 526 529¼ 524¾ 529¼ +3¾ Dec 507 509½ 507 509½ +2¼ Dec 499¼ 501½ 499¼ 501½ +1 Est. sales 144,582. Wed.’s sales 228,077 Wed.’s open int 1,250,333 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 366¾ 373½ 364¾ 364¾ —7¼ May 373¾ 373¾ 373¾ 373¾ —2¼ Est. sales 345. Wed.’s sales 382 Wed.’s open int 3,082 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1296 1318¼ 1292 1311 +15½ Mar 1316 1336½ 1311¾ 1329¾ +14¼ May 1330 1350 1326½ 1343½ +13½ Jul 1336¾ 1355½ 1333 1349½ +13 Aug 1314½ 1333½ 1314½ 1328¾ +13 Sep 1275 1293½ 1273¾ 1289 +13 Nov 1260¾ 1277 1258¼ 1273¼ +12½ Jan 1269½ 1284¾ 1269½ 1281½ +12 Mar 1271¼ 1277¾ 1271¼ 1277¾ +11¾ May 1273¼ 1273¼ 1272¾ 1273¼ +7½ Jul 1272¾ 1277¾ 1272¾ 1277¼ +7¼ Nov 1231¼ 1238¼ 1231 1238 +7 Est. sales 246,359. Wed.’s sales 255,983 Wed.’s open int 711,897

