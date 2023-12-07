CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|622¾
|622¾
|622¾
|622¾
|+7
|Mar
|631¼
|645
|621¾
|640¾
|+7¼
|May
|641¼
|651¾
|631
|648¼
|+4½
|Jul
|646¾
|654½
|636½
|652
|+3½
|Sep
|653¼
|662
|644¼
|659¾
|+3½
|Dec
|665
|673
|655¼
|670¾
|+3½
|Mar
|670¾
|679¼
|663¼
|678¼
|+3
|May
|666
|678¼
|663¾
|678¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|657
|665¾
|654¾
|665¾
|—5½
|Est. sales 156,997.
|Wed.’s sales 192,358
|Wed.’s open int 385,020
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|465
|468¼
|465
|468
|+3¼
|Mar
|484
|489¼
|483
|487¾
|+3½
|May
|495¾
|500¾
|494½
|499½
|+3¾
|Jul
|503¾
|509
|502½
|507¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|504
|509¼
|503½
|508½
|+3¾
|Dec
|509¾
|514
|508¾
|513¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|519
|524
|518¾
|524
|+3¾
|May
|527
|529
|524¾
|528½
|+3
|Jul
|526
|529¼
|524¾
|529¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|507
|509½
|507
|509½
|+2¼
|Dec
|499¼
|501½
|499¼
|501½
|+1
|Est. sales 144,582.
|Wed.’s sales 228,077
|Wed.’s open int 1,250,333
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|366¾
|373½
|364¾
|364¾
|—7¼
|May
|373¾
|373¾
|373¾
|373¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 345.
|Wed.’s sales 382
|Wed.’s open int 3,082
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1296
|1318¼
|1292
|1311
|+15½
|Mar
|1316
|1336½
|1311¾
|1329¾
|+14¼
|May
|1330
|1350
|1326½
|1343½
|+13½
|Jul
|1336¾
|1355½
|1333
|1349½
|+13
|Aug
|1314½
|1333½
|1314½
|1328¾
|+13
|Sep
|1275
|1293½
|1273¾
|1289
|+13
|Nov
|1260¾
|1277
|1258¼
|1273¼
|+12½
|Jan
|1269½
|1284¾
|1269½
|1281½
|+12
|Mar
|1271¼
|1277¾
|1271¼
|1277¾
|+11¾
|May
|1273¼
|1273¼
|1272¾
|1273¼
|+7½
|Jul
|1272¾
|1277¾
|1272¾
|1277¼
|+7¼
|Nov
|1231¼
|1238¼
|1231
|1238
|+7
|Est. sales 246,359.
|Wed.’s sales 255,983
|Wed.’s open int 711,897
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.