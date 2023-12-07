Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 622¾ 622¾ 622¾ 622¾ +7
Mar 631¼ 645 621¾ 640¾ +7¼
May 641¼ 651¾ 631 648¼ +4½
Jul 646¾ 654½ 636½ 652 +3½
Sep 653¼ 662 644¼ 659¾ +3½
Dec 665 673 655¼ 670¾ +3½
Mar 670¾ 679¼ 663¼ 678¼ +3
May 666 678¼ 663¾ 678¼ +1¼
Jul 657 665¾ 654¾ 665¾ —5½
Est. sales 156,997. Wed.’s sales 192,358
Wed.’s open int 385,020
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 465 468¼ 465 468 +3¼
Mar 484 489¼ 483 487¾ +3½
May 495¾ 500¾ 494½ 499½ +3¾
Jul 503¾ 509 502½ 507¾ +3¾
Sep 504 509¼ 503½ 508½ +3¾
Dec 509¾ 514 508¾ 513¼ +3¼
Mar 519 524 518¾ 524 +3¾
May 527 529 524¾ 528½ +3
Jul 526 529¼ 524¾ 529¼ +3¾
Dec 507 509½ 507 509½ +2¼
Dec 499¼ 501½ 499¼ 501½ +1
Est. sales 144,582. Wed.’s sales 228,077
Wed.’s open int 1,250,333
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 366¾ 373½ 364¾ 364¾ —7¼
May 373¾ 373¾ 373¾ 373¾ —2¼
Est. sales 345. Wed.’s sales 382
Wed.’s open int 3,082
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1296 1318¼ 1292 1311 +15½
Mar 1316 1336½ 1311¾ 1329¾ +14¼
May 1330 1350 1326½ 1343½ +13½
Jul 1336¾ 1355½ 1333 1349½ +13
Aug 1314½ 1333½ 1314½ 1328¾ +13
Sep 1275 1293½ 1273¾ 1289 +13
Nov 1260¾ 1277 1258¼ 1273¼ +12½
Jan 1269½ 1284¾ 1269½ 1281½ +12
Mar 1271¼ 1277¾ 1271¼ 1277¾ +11¾
May 1273¼ 1273¼ 1272¾ 1273¼ +7½
Jul 1272¾ 1277¾ 1272¾ 1277¼ +7¼
Nov 1231¼ 1238¼ 1231 1238 +7
Est. sales 246,359. Wed.’s sales 255,983
Wed.’s open int 711,897

