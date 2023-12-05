Powell Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported net income of $26.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported net income of $26.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.95 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $208.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.5 million, or $4.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $699.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POWL

