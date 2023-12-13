Photronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported net income of $44.6 million in…

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported net income of $44.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $227.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.5 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $892.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 53 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $217 million to $225 million for the fiscal first quarter.

